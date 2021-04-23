It certainly has been an eventful year and maybe that has you thinking about sitting down and writing about your life or making up a new story.
I have always wanted to write a novel, but as many of us do, I have let time slip away from me dealing with the daily things of life — raising children, going to school, working.
I am still making excuses, since I am busy working every day, but you may have a lot of extra free time right now. This may be the perfect opportunity to get started writing that novel or memoir that you have been putting off for another day.
I have read many books about creative writing. Here are some of my favorites.
“On Writing,” by Stephen King, is a classic work about the art of writing; I even have my own copy at home. This book is framed as a memoir. King has spent most of his life writing and this work discusses his childhood and early struggles to make writing a career. While he tells us about his life and craft, he sprinkles in large doses of advice and instruction about writing. If this book doesn’t inspire you to write something, it is still a very good story about the life of an amazing author.
Another good choice is “I Should Be Writing: A Writer’s Workshop in a Journal,” by Mur Lafferty. Lafferty is an award-winning podcaster and has interviewed several famous authors about writing and how they ply their craft. This book provides lots of tips on how to improve your writing. The best advice is to just sit down and write; this work contains several good exercises to get you going. Sometimes that is all it takes to get the creative juices flowing.
Another creative writing book I enjoy is from Elizabeth Berg, “Escaping into the Open: The Art of Writing True.” Berg writes heartwarming stories about women and their trials and tribulations going through life. In this book that is part-autobiography and part-writing instruction she provides an insight into her writing process. She also offers helpful and practical hints useful for any writer on how the publishing business works. You’ll enjoy her interesting stories about her life and the hands-on writing tips and exercises.
A new creative writing book that I discovered is a prolific author, Elizabeth George. George puts together a comprehensive guide on how to get the idea out of your head and onto the page in “Mastering the Process: From Idea to Novel.” She brings you along in the writing process step by step using concrete examples from her own works. She talks about what has worked for her and what hasn’t and how to go about editing your own writing. This is a practical guide to creative writing that just might be the right one to get your started.
You can find some of these titles on our ebook application, Cloud Library, or you can put these items on hold and use our contact free curbside pickup by calling 941-681-3736. Take this time to start and finish your story.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off of State Road 776.
