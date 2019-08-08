If you’re still looking for something to do this summer, why not join a Summer Book Discussion at Elsie Quirk Library?
The next discussion is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. Librarian Alyssa Scanlon will be leading a discussion of the novel, “Circling the Sun” by Paula McLain.
This story takes place in colonial Kenya in the 1920s, where readers meet a fearless and captivating young woman Beryl Markham, a record-setting aviator who finds herself caught up in a passionate love triangle before she discovers her true calling. This powerful tale reveals the extraordinary adventures of a woman before her time, the exhilaration of freedom and its cost and the tenacity of the human spirit.
There’s still time to check out a copy of “Circling the Sun” to read before the discussion. Check the online catalog at scgov.net/library for availability.
Do you enjoy book discussions? Try hosting your own! The library has just the right tools to help you plan your own discussion. Sarasota County Libraries has over 200 Book Club Bags available for checkout.
Book Club Bags are essentially a book discussion in a bag. Each bag contains 10 copies of a single title, an author biography, discussion questions, and a list of suggested reading.
A full listing of Book Club Bags can also be found in the online catalog. Once you make your selection all that’s left is to gather a few friends, read the book and enjoy the discussion!
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
