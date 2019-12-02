With the New Year right around the corner, it’s time to be thinking what you are going to do to make 2020 even better than this year.
I’m not speaking about New Year’s resolutions, though many of us find it’s a good time to evaluate some of our priorities and habits. I’m talking to the business people who are motivated to take advantage of the robust economic climate that we currently are experiencing.
As the cliché goes … “If you keep doing what you’ve always done, you will probably get what you’ve always gotten.” If you are 100% satisfied with your current results, and have no desire to make things even better … you should keep doing what you are doing.
We are very thankful that we’ve had more than 200 businesses and individuals become new members of the chamber this past year. We appreciate that these new members see the value that we will bring to their organizations. If you have been thinking about joining the chamber, now is the time to “get off the fence” and join.
Why now?
The ever-popular Community Guide-Membership Directory will be going to print soon after the first of the year. The publication is printed just once a year and is distributed to thousands of people within our community and across the country. In fact, I’ve had local year-round residents tell me this is their phone book whenever they need to purchase goods or services. By joining now, your business would be included in the book.
Registration for the Chamber’s All Star program is now open. This program offers chamber members to further increase their profile within the community. This registration will close soon after the first of the year, so you would miss out on this once-a-year opportunity if you don’t take advantage of this now.
The once-time administrative fee of $25 is being waived for any business who joins the chamber prior to Dec. 31. While this doesn‘t represent a significant savings, it is a benefit to joining now. We modified our dues structure earlier this year so that all businesses, regardless of the size of their business or the number of employees, are assessed the same amount. This concept is unheard of with other chambers. That annual dues amount is just $297. While the annual chamber investment is not a large expense, by joining before the end of the year, a business might be able to benefit from a tax perspective.
Registering as a new member is easy to do. Simply visit www.EnglewoodChamber.com and follow the tab “Join the Chamber.”
Congratulations
Congratulations to Mary Lundeberg for having her photograph selected to be on the cover of our upcoming Community Guide-Membership Directory.
Networking time
Please join us next week at Thoroughbred Golf Carts for our Business Card Exchange. The party starts at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
The following week, Thursday, Dec. 19, is our BIZ@Noon Networking lunch. This month’s venue is Farlow’s on the Water. Make your reservations at www.EnglewoodChamber.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
