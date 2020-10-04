To say this year has been a challenge would be an understatement.
We have all said it and we are all tired of hearing it, but that is the reality of 2020. The Englewood Chamber is in the business of helping members move forward … we strive to help you survive and thrive. How do we do that?
Engagement.
We work hard to keep members involved through social media and events via virtually or slowly back in person.
This month we will have our first after-hours social since March. Join us for our Business Card Exchange from 5-6 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Sandbar Tiki & Grille on Manasota Key. It will be a casual mix-and-mingle networking event in an open-air venue. More info is at EnglewoodChamber.Com.
Tickets are on sale now for the chamber’s fundraising event, “Sunset Serenade - A Picnic on Lemon Bay.” This casual affair will be held from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 14 on the grounds of Keller Williams Realty Gold, which has an amazing view of Lemon Bay. Guests will enjoy a “picnic” atmosphere with solo entertainers scattered throughout the grassy lawn.
The picnic-style food will be provided by Farlow’s on the Water and the Lock N’ Key Restaurant. Sponsorship opportunities are also available online at www.LemonBayPicnic.com. Tickets are $100 and include food, beer, wine and entertainment. This event is replacing the Chamber’s annual fundraising event Manasota Mystique, at least for this year.
As we wrap up another successful year of Let’s Eat!-Englewood, I must say … I am stuffed. Many participating restaurants extended their specialty menus through the weekend. Farlow’s on the Water is continuing theirs through this Thursday, Oct. 8. Many kudos to the hard-working staff at our wonderful restaurants and to the creative minds that offered the delicious deals.
A big thanks to Sysco West Coast Florida along with the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitors and Convention Bureau for supporting this year’s culinary celebration. But mostly, to you for supporting your friends and neighbors.
Thank you for eating your way through Englewood! I think now I need to start a campaign called “Let’s Diet Englewood."
Kim Parks is interim executive director at the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at kim.parks@englewoodchamber.com.
