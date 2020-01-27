There’s no better way to begin the chamber’s New Year than to recognize the outstanding businesses and organizations of the previous year. That’s what the chamber will be doing next week, on Feb. 6, at The Hills Restaurant at the Rotonda Golf and Country Club, 100 Rotonda Cirlce, Rotonda West.
The applications of more than 40 chamber members have been evaluated and scored. The cocktail reception begins at 5:30 p.m. In addition to the presentation of awards, attendees will also hear a reflection of the year from the 2019 chamber president Mary Smedley of Michael Saunders & Company, as well as a preview of the upcoming year from the 2020 president Jonathan Varner of Wampler Varner Insurance Group. The cost of the event is $35 and includes a selection from the menu of prime rib, chicken piccata or grouper with crabmeat stuffing. Attendees do not need to belong to the chamber to attend but everyone must RSVP online: www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
Attention ALL STAR Members, even though you receive complimentary tickets to the event, you must still RSVP and make your meal selection online.
Roaring ‘20s
Are you looking for something fun to do tonight? If so, you won’t want to miss the Roaring ‘20s event that begins at 5:30 p.m. (Jan. 28) at LaStanza Ristorante, 285 W. Dearborn St. There is no cost to attend, but you are asked to generously tip the celebrity bartenders who are members of the Leadership Englewood Class of 2020. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to Peace River K9 Search and Rescue, The Jubilee Ministry and Vineland Elementary School.
If your schedule doesn’t allow you to attend this affair, don’t fret, there are four more coming up:
• Feb. 24 at Ricaltini’s for Super Heroes Night.
• March 31 at Noy’s Bistro for Vegas Night.
• April 27 at Libee’s Sports Bar for Sports Spectacular.
• May 4 at The Sandbar Tiki and Grille. (Theme TBA.)
You’ll want to mark your calendar for the class project event for Leadership Englewood Class of 2020, which is set for May 16. More details will follow.
Chamber events
• Feb. 12, business card exchange at the Mason Financial Group, 447 W. Dearborn St.
• Feb 20, Biz@Noon at Paraiso Mexican Grille and Bar, 2639 Placida Road.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
