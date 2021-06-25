The theme for summer reading this year is "Tails and Tales!" and we have some in person programs and some virtual.
Stop by to pick up a summer reading log and a bag filled with goodies designed to encourage continued reading and prevent learning loss throughout the summer months.
Our librarians have prepared a six-week virtual extravaganza of fun and educational activities to spark curiosity and discovery in young minds and help even the most reluctant readers avoid the "summer slump."
Visit the Summer Reading Program page bit.ly/SRPCCFL under the “Special Events” tab on the Libraries & History webpage to participate.
Sign up for Reading Rewards and begin logging your reading time.
Explore weekly interactive Prezi presentations showcasing the amazing animals found in the world’s diverse biomes.
Enjoy daily virtual programs featuring the Emmy Award-winning Page Turner Adventures signature slapstick steampunk comedy with guest authors and crafts.
Choose from more than a dozen librarian-curated reading lists to discover new animals and books to love.
Did you know you can earn cool prizes just by reading? When you pick up a reading log, you will get to choose a unique brag tag and necklace chain. Then, you can earn special beads for every 20 minutes you read. Register with ReadingRewards.com or pick up a paper reading log to track your minutes.
Read 800 minutes by July 24 to attend our July 31 End-of-Summer-Reading Beach Bash OR choose a raffle ticket to be entered for our prize basket raffle.
For more information, contact Youth Librarian Ashley Guerzo at Ashley.Guerzo@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or 941-613-3167.
Programs are back
The Knitting and Crocheting Group is back on Tuesday afternoons from 1-3 p.m. It's open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee, but you do need to bring your own materials.
Stop in Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to noon to talk with our Master Gardeners about any gardening issues you may have. The Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and household plants. Florida Master Gardeners are University of Florida-trained volunteer teachers.
Saturday morning at 11 a.m., it’s time for "Stories in the Shade" outside the children’s area of the library. Children with a favorite adult are invited to join us for fun-filled story times on the library lawn. In the event of inclement weather, story time will be postponed until the following week.
Check out our events calendar, charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/events, for a list of programs happening at all our library locations. All summer programs are generously sponsored by the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation off State Road 776.
