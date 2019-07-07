Networking events? Educational opportunities? During July, the Englewood Chamber has multiple offerings of both.
• On Wednesday, the monthly business card exchange is hosted by Englewood Glass and Mirror, 515 Paul Morris Drive, Englewood. This event provides the opportunities for you to network with fellow chamber members in a relaxed, casual, after-hours atmosphere. By bringing a small gift as a door prize, you’ll have the chance to briefly speak to those assembled.
• On July 18, the Lock ‘N Key Restaurant, 2045 N. Beach Road, is the venue for our next Biz@Noon Networking lunch. Have you dined at “The Lock” since they remodeled? If you haven’t, this event is your chance to do so while also visiting with your fellow chamber members. The menu options will soon be online, so you are encouraged to RSVP on at EnglewoodChamber.com.
• On July 24, we’re having our new membership orientation. Is your business a new member of the chamber? Is your business already a chamber member, but you’re not fully aware of all of the benefits of a chamber membership? If you answered “yes” to either of those questions, you should plan to attend this quarterly program. It begins at 8:30 a.m. at the chamber’s community room, and will finish by 10 a.m. Everyone who attends will be eligible to win a 32-inch TV. If you are a current member, and bring a guest who joins the chamber during the program, you’ll earn a second entry into the TV drawing.
• On July 25, the Chamber Community Room will is expected to be filled to capacity for the July Lunch n’ Learn. The program begins at 11:30 a.m. with a free lunch, sponsored by Mike Douglass Plumbing.
Englewood Beach 9
The field is filling up for our third annual mini-golf event. With this year’s event coinciding with the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock, the participant costumes are sure to entertain. The entry fee is $25 per person and is $100 per four-person team. You don’t want to wait any longer before signing up at EnglewoodBeach9.com.
Ed Hill is the executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewood chamber.com
