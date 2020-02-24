We are lucky to live in a vibrant community with many opportunities for recreation activities for your body and your mind. Keep your body and brain active by attending some of our programs.
Join our Knitting and Crocheting group at noon Tuesday. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program but you do need to bring your own materials.
At 4 p.m., you can join Steve at the tables near the courtyard for a game of chess. All ages and experience levels are welcome to come learn how to play chess, share your experience or just watch an intense game take place.
Wednesday at 9 a.m., you can join a guided walk through Oyster Creek Park. Join Kate Borduas on a guided walk through the old growth pine flatwoods and mangrove fringe of 125-acre Oyster Creek Environmental Park at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park in Englewood. Meet at the San Casa entrance. For more information contact 941-475-0769.
At 10 a.m., you can try something new at the Tringali Recreation Center. Zen Barre is an exercise class that combines elements of Pilates, Yoga, body weight and resistance band training and ballet into one workout. Focusing on the abs, thighs, legs and overall core, Zen Barre consists of a series of small, isometric movements that engage your smaller, lesser-known muscles. It is considered a low-impact workout, since no jumping or bouncing is involved. It is easier on arthritic joints and muscles and modifications are available for all abilities. Class price is a sliding scale donation starting at $3 per class. For more information, you can contact the recreation center at 941-681-3742.
At 3 p.m., join the discussion with Café Philo. This group gathers to have stimulating dialog about the larger questions of life in an informal setting. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County. The topic for this week is "Discuss the latest news – No politics." We see and hear enough about politics all over in our everyday lives; I agree with keeping that out of the discussion.
On Tuesday or Thursday mornings, you can bring your plant questions to the Master Gardeners from 10 a.m. until noon in the library meeting room. Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and pests. Drop-In Story Time is 11 a.m. Friday. Pick a couple of stories for Aundrea to read in the children’s area of the library. All ages are welcome to attend with a parent or guardian.
Saturday at 4 p.m., teens can join our Library Technician Mike for Teen Geek Club. Teens aged 13-19 meets once a month to discuss and showcase teen fandoms of pop culture including television shows, movies, books, gaming and podcasts. Enjoy light snacks and fun geek activities.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex.
