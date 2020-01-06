Welcome to the first normal work week of 2020. I don’t know about you, but with the Christmas and New Year’s holidays occurring in the middle of the week, I had a tough time keeping track of what day it was.
We have our usual high number of chamber events planned for the year and it starts tomorrow with our first Business Card Exchange and After-Hours Social. It's at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Xpertech Auto Repair, 101 N. McCall Road. That's where you will want to be! Kathleen and her staff have a big party planned and you won’t want to miss it. As a reminder, each business that brings a door prize gift not only has the opportunity to speak to the attendees, but their name is entered into a drawing for a seven-day advertising display on the chamber’s digital billboard.
It’s suggested that you take a moment to mark your calendar for the next five business card exchanges: Feb. 12 at Mason Financial, March 11 at Southern Design Living, April 9 at Castle Air, May 13 at Steward Title, and June 10 at Centennial Bank.
While you’re saving dates, here are the dates and locations for the first six Biz@Noon networking lunches: Jan. 16 at Isabella’s Bistro, Feb. 20 at Paraiso Mexican Grille & Bar, March 19 (venue is open), April 16 at Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass, May 21 at Libee’s Sport Bar and Grill, and June 18 at Myakka Pines Golf Club.
A few more important dates include: our annual Chamber Banquet GALA, set for Feb. 6, the annual Englewood Beach 9 Putt Putt, set for Aug. 15, “Let’s Eat! Englewood” goes from Sept.16-30, and the 9th Annual Manasota Mystique, set for Nov. 7.
Chamber Award Nominations
Today (Tuesday) is the final day to submit nominations for the Annual Chamber Awards. Here are a few things to know when nominating a business or an organization:
• A person does not need to be a chamber member in order to nominate a business.
• However, the business must be a chamber member in order to be nominated. If you are unsure if a business is a chamber, you can visit EnglewoodChamber.com, and look for that business in the Member Directory. If they are listed there, they are a member.
• Once a business has been nominated, they will be contacted and provided with an Awards Application. The business will have the responsibility to submit their Award Application.
• Businesses can nominate themselves.
• The best way to nominate a business is by email to ChamberAwards@EnglewoodChamber.com
• The winners will be announced at the Annual Banquet on Feb. 6.
The Award Categories Include:
• Excellence in Business
• Nonprofit of the Year
• Bon Apetit – Daytime Dining
• Bon Apetit – Evening Dining
• Business-of-the-Year
• New Business-of-the-Year (Less than 2 years of ownership)
As of press time, the nominated businesses include Ivy’s on Dearborn, Comadre’s, Placida Grill, Libee’s Sports Bar & Grill, Mike Douglass Plumbing, Wiseguys Barber Shop, Mango Bistro, Coastal Pools, Xpertech Auto Repair, The Shoe Shop by Ivy’s, Michael Saunders & Company, Retirement Planning & Investment Solutions, Englewood Glass and Mirror, A&F Shuttle Transportation With Class, Galloway Roofing, Englewood Bank & Trust, Integrity Employee Leasing, Signs In One Day and the Englewood Care Clinic.
Be more visible
Does your business desire to be visible in 2020? The Chamber has two simple ways for you to do that. First, your business can become a Chamber All Star. As an All Star, your business is entitled to a number of advertising opportunities throughout the year. We still have openings for businesses to join at the 3-Star, 2-Star and Star levels.
Second, the Englewood Community Guide-Membership Directory is distributed to thousands of visitors as well as to year-round residents. Advertising space can be reserved with an email to CommunityGuide@EnglewoodChamber.com.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached by at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
