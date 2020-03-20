In 1896, the town of Englewood was platted. In earlier days, Englewood was not a wealthy community. Residents mostly fished and did a little farming on the side to support their families.
The Englewood community was only incorporated for a very short time during the 1920s, but for the vast majority of its history, there has been no local municipal government. During the 1930s, due to the depression, county-level help and funds were unavailable, and almost none ever made it to our small community. To complicate things even more Englewood straddled two different counties, Sarasota and Charlotte.
For years Englewood seemed to have stayed way behind other nearby towns in the matter of basic amenities and public services, but slowly, one piece at a time, just like a jigsaw puzzle, things came together.
Often it took foresighted groups or individuals to join forces to bring to the community something that was needed.
Here are a few of the earlier groups and residents that left lasting impressions on Englewood contributing in different ways to its growth and infrastructure.
FIRST BRIDGES
The Chadwick family gave the area a mainland-to-Manasota Key connection by building the first bridges across Lemon Bay. The Chadwicks were in the process of developing a beach subdivision and at first ferried their perspective customers across Lemon Bay by boat. They soon decided it would be advantageous to put in bridges. The bridges were privately built and were in use by 1927. After the depression hit in the 1930s, Charlotte County acquired the bridges. A bridge was never named after the Chadwicks but our public beach carries their name, Chadwick Beach Park.
VANDERBILT SCHOOL
The early 1950s found Englewood’s elementary school in a shocking state of affairs. For years funding to keep the school up to just basic educational standards had been lacking. The newly arrived Vanderbilt family stepped forward and in 1953 entered into an agreement with Sarasota and Charlotte counties. They gave a grant of more than $200,000 to the Englewood Elementary School.
The Vanderbilt grant was intended to serve the following purposes: To attract a strong teaching staff, to develop a central library, to provide a wider range and variety of classroom instructional materials, and to staff and develop a strong arts and crafts program.
It became the turning point in Englewood education.
PRAM FLEET FOR KIDS
Hast Hoadley, a well-known and experienced local sailor, heard about the sailing program for kids the Optimist Club sponsored. The program offered youngsters a chance to learn to sail.
Englewood’s young sailboat captains, girls and boys, ranged in age from 8 to 14. Local businesses sponsored each boat and paid for the materials for boat builder Bob Johnson to construct them. Hast Hoadley was the sailing instructor. Their first regatta with the Venice group was in 1955.
TOWN’S FIRST DENTIST
An important issue addressed in 1957 by Englewood’s Chamber of Commerce was the lack of local health care. With Leah Lasbury as president, they undertook a project to find a dentist willing to move to Englewood. The odds were not good as the town only had a year-round population of 1,500, although it did swell to about 3,000 in the winter.
Amazingly enough, a dentist was found. Dr. John Flower became the town’s first dentist and remained the town’s only dentist for 10 years. He practiced for many years, became a life-long resident, and recently the town mourned his passing.
With their success, the chamber embarked on a second project — finding a practicing doctor. Once again they succeeded and Dr. Wade Williams soon arrived in Englewood.
THE LIBRARY GANG
Harriett Ives was Englewood’s first librarian. She said Lois Potter, Leah Lasbury, Bea Lewis and Jo Cortes got it going by forming a ”Friends of the Library” group. After a long hard fight, they received $4,000 in funds from Sarasota County. A local couple, the Quirks, joined in by donating a piece of property and funds for a small library building, and The Lemon Bay Woman’s Club donated their collection of more than 2,000 books to the project.
Elsie Quirk Library on West Dearborn Street opened June 15, 1962. Harriet Ives remained head librarian for 26 years helping it grow into what it is now.
Elsie Quirk was the first Sarasota County-supported library.
MEALS ON WHEELS
In 1968, Pastor Backscheider of the Community Presbyterian Church on South McCall Road appointed a board of deacons which included Mr. and Mrs. David Behrens. Forming a community-oriented project was one of the goals of the group. They had heard of Meals on Wheels groups in other parts of the country.
Dave Russell Behrens, recently retired from the Army, moved to Englewood in 1955 with his wife Flora. They soon became well known in town for owning and operating a successful restaurant, the The Driftwood Inn.
Most likely, the secret of success for Englewood’s Meals on Wheels is they started out from day one with someone at the helm who was totally qualified in the food service business. Behrens used his restaurant expertise to train early volunteers who in turn have continued to help train the following generations of volunteers.
