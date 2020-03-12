At the Elsie Quirk Library this week, we’re talking a lot about hand washing.
There have been a surprising number of studies on hand washing, conducted worldwide in all kinds of circumstances. Sounds pretty boring, until it’s suddenly very interesting. And you don’t even have to go out in public to explore the myriad information on hand washing, and other matters you may be interested in, because with your library card you can access an abundance of magazine articles, academic journals, ebooks, and even dissertations.
Through the library’s digital resources, you can read about a study done by a Navy physician in which frequent hand washing cut respiratory illness by 45%. The interesting thing about that study, to me, was the method for getting the Navy trainees in the study to wash their hands more frequently and thoroughly — bathroom inspections were relaxed. Meaning that trainees were skipping hand washing out of fear of their sinks not being spit-spot for inspection. So, in the effort to instill strict discipline in cleaning, the Navy was inadvertently creating poor hand washing habits. And that’s just one short article.
You can also read about International Hand Washing Day in Afghanistan, sink technology aimed at training people to wash their hands for a sufficient length of time, or a whole book on how hand washing can save the world.
If you’ve got a handle on the hand washing and are just looking to stay in and enjoy a little entertainment, you can stream a classic movie or listen to some Lizzo using Hoopla, courtesy of the Sarasota County Library System. You can borrow an e-audio book through cloudLibrary or peruse magazines on Flipster. We are here to serve, in person or from afar, so stop in and ask us about all of these amazing digital resources, or give us a call, and we’ll get you reading, streaming, or researching to your heart’s delight.
Visit Elsie Quirk Library at 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, call 941-861-1110 or visit www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
