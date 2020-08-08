Charlotte County libraries are partnering with the Florida Department of Elder Affairs to promote the virtual programs being scheduled by SHINE.
SHINE stands for Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders. It is a free program utilizing specially trained volunteers that can assist you with your Medicare, Medicaid and health insurance questions.
They provide one-on-one counseling and information. Best of all, these services are free, unbiased and confidential. To make an appointment to speak with a trained volunteer, please call the Elder Help Line at 1-866-413-5337 to request a referral to a SHINE counselor. To learn more about the SHINE program or Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida, visit: www.floridashine.org or www.AAASWFL.org.
SHINE-trained counselors continue to provide services with your safety and theirs in mind. Here is their August schedule of online webinars. You can find the list of upcoming events at us02web.zoom.us/events.
• Aug. 12, noon. Medicare Part C, Lunch & Learn Series. Join SHINE from your kitchen table as they talk about Medicare Advantage options available in Florida. Register in advance for this webinar at bit.ly/3a5CPy0.
• Aug. 12, noon. Medicare Part D, Lunch & Learn Series. Join SHINE from your kitchen table as they talk about Part D coverage and changes to the “donut hole” in 2020. Register in advance for this webinar at bit.ly/31CoGnY.
• Aug. 16, 10 a.m. Manage Your Medicare Online, virtual classroom. Join SHINE to learn tips and tools to help you safely manage your Medicare online. Register at bit.ly/3gS2exu
And here is the SHINE Tip of the Month: Create or update your MyMedicare.gov account. With the Medicare Open Enrollment Period fast approaching (Oct. 15-Dec. 7), now would be a great time for you to create a MyMedicare.gov account. Creating an account or updating your current account will expedite the help you can receive from SHINE counselors who are available to assist you in navigating your changing Medicare needs.
To create a MyMedicare.gov account, visit the website. Please keep in mind that you will need to store this information in a safe and secure location until you need it. With your safety in mind, SHINE events will be different this fall; stay informed by subscribing to their newsletter at aaaswfl.org/newsletter/.
Virtual How To Festival
During August, the library is premiering a daily how-to video on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CCLibraries/ as part of our Virtual How To Festival. Check in each day for a different topic presented by local experts including “Be Safe on the Go,” “Care for Your Car,” ‘How to Grow Herbs,” “How to Write a Poem,” “How to Repair a Book,” and many more. Learn a new skill each day from the safety of your home.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
