I want to say a quick thank you to everyone who came out for the first session of our "Learn to Fish" seminars with Capt. Josh Olive. He will be here the first Saturday of each month at 10:30 a.m. through May to discuss a different topic related to fishing.
It is November already; can you believe it? Thanksgiving is only a few short weeks away and there are only 50 days until Christmas. It’s time to start thinking about what you are cooking for the holidays.
At 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, you can visit with Chef Warren Caterson, author of "Table for Two: The Cookbook for Couples."
Chef Caterson is a full-time writer and chef who studied at the Southeast Institute of Culinary Arts.
He is presenting a cooking demonstration called "The Insta-Pot: Kitchen Wonder or Temporary Fad." Join Chef Warren as he shares dozens of kitchen tips, cooking hints and humorous anecdotes about the joys and challenges of cooking with an Insta-Pot. Chef Warren will answer such questions as: Should you buy a multi-cooker and if you own one, what’s the best way to use it? Learn the pros and cons about this latest kitchen sensation and how best to utilize it in the table-for-two kitchen. Chef Warren will then end the presentation with a cooking demonstration, preparing a healthy Insta-Pot entrée that anyone can replicate in their own home.
The program takes place in the Tringali Community Center next to the library so we can fit all the folks who wish to attend this popular demonstration. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library.
If you can’t make it to the program, we have plenty of books about holiday cooking for you to take home for some inspiration and new ideas. Check out "Festive Holiday Recipes: 103 Must-Make Dishes for Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Eve Everyone Will Love" by Addie Gundry. This book has a wide range of recipes for appetizers and main dishes that can be made quickly and easily without breaking the bank.
We also carry the title "Christmas with Southern Living 2018: Inspired Ideas for Holiday Cooking and Decorating." This title offers recipes for meals, treats and baked goods for gift-giving and holiday entertaining, along with seasonal decorating ideas.
If you can’t get to the library, don’t forget about our great online collection of materials. There are several cookbooks in our eBook collection on the Cloud Library including Better Homes and Gardens and The Pioneer Woman. You can also check out our online magazine collection on RB Digital that includes 30 Minute Dinners, Cook’s Country, Food Network Magazine, Taste of Home and more. Simply download the application to your favorite smart device, enter your library card number and PIN to set up an account, and you can get trusted recipe ideas without leaving the house.
If you have questions about using any of our online resources, stop in and see us at the library or give us a call.
Whatever your cooking dilemma might be, we have you covered here at the library. Stop in and see us soon!
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776 in Englewood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.