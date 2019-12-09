We have more great programs this week just for you.
Join us for the Knitting program at noon Tuesdays. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program but you do need to bring your own materials.
At 4 p.m., you can join Steve at the tables near the courtyard for a game of chess. All ages and experience levels are welcome to come learn how to play chess, share your experience or just watch an intense game take place.
On Wednesday afternoon, join the discussion with Café Philo. This group gathers to have stimulating dialog about the larger questions of life in an informal setting. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County. The topic for this week is “The Philosophy of Locke.” Locke was an influential political philosopher in the 17th century. He believed that all people have rights and are born naturally free and equal. This sounds like an important topic that will generate a lively discussion.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, bring your plant questions to the Master Gardeners from 10 a.m. until noon in the library meeting room. Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and pests.
Join Chef Warren
Thursday afternoon, we welcome back Chef Warren Caterson, author of “Table for Two: the Cookbook for Couples.” Chef Caterson is a full-time writer and chef who studied at the Southeast Institute of Culinary Arts.
Thursday at 2 p.m., he is doing a cooking demonstration about “Beef: It’s What’s for Dinner.” Join Chef Warren as he shares dozens of kitchen tips, cooking hints and humorous anecdotes about the joys and challenges of cooking beef for two.
Chef Warren will answer such questions as: What’s the most frugal way to purchase beef? Which are the healthiest cuts? Why does my steak often come out tough and dry? What is the best way to grill a steak outside? It’s raining, can I grill a steak inside? What are the best cuts for roasts and stews? Will marinating tenderize my tough cut of beef? And much more…
Chef Warren will then end the presentation with a cooking demonstration, preparing a healthy beef entrée that anyone can replicate in their own home in less than 15 minutes. This program takes place in the Tringali Community Center right next to the library. Last month over 100 people attended this demonstration, get there early for a good seat.
More at the library
Drop-in Story Time is 11 a.m. Fridays. Pick a couple of stories for Aundrea to read in the children’s area of the library. All ages are welcome to attend with a parent or guardian.
Saturday from noon until 2 p.m., you can come hang out in the Maker Space with Aundrea for Teen Tech Time. We have all kinds of gadgets that you can come try out including a 3D printer, a Cricut machine, video cameras, sewing machines, and more.
We have lots of great stuff going on at the library, but remember that I can always come out and visit you. If you belong to a group or organization that is looking for a speaker at one of your meetings, please give me a call. I can come talk to your group and tell them about the library and all we have to offer, answer any questions and sign folks up for a library card. Give me a call at 941-681-3739; I’d love to come meet with your group.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
