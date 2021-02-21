Every year, the Englewood Chamber of Commerce hosts free Learn & Lunch workshops for members.
We kick off our first Learn & Lunch of 2021 on Feb. 25. Join us at 11:30 a.m. at the chamber, 601 S. Indiana Ave. We will be holding a workshop on creating videos for your business. Learn the who, what, when and how to prepare for your video.
Scott Heinis from North Port Cowork Hive will demonstrate some of the equipment that can be used to create your own video. Ron Elkhatib, a professional film maker from Vortex Productions, will put it all together to create a two-minute promotional video.
It doesn’t have to be expensive. What could you promote with a video? Bring those ideas to the workshop. Seating is limited, please register for the workshop below in advance. The workshop and lunch are available at no charge thanks to our workshop sponsor, Xpertech Auto Repair, 101 N McCall Road.
Advocacy
Join us for a virtual meeting with Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, set for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 24. FRLA will provide an update regarding the state legislative session and how it will affect your business. Specific topics include alcohol-to-go, tourism marketing, vacation rentals, tax relief, and more.
The state legislative session is a 60 day period when laws are created, modified or deleted. The 2021 Legislative Session starts March 2. However, our elected officials have been meeting in committees since December planning for session. There is sure to be a lot discussed.
You must register in advance for this meeting at www.EnglewoodChamber.com
Englewood CRA
The Englewood CRA Advisory Board will meet virtually either at the end of March or beginning of April. The Englewood Chamber will post the meeting details on our website at englewoodchamber.com.
The purpose of the meeting is to provide an update on upcoming improvements to the area. Some improvements include enhanced streetscape and community band shell. Also, The Art Scape Sculpture Garden in the 400 block of West Green Street is soliciting applications for artists to have their work displayed. Call 941-223-2208 for more information. Seven pieces will be selected and displayed in the garden for three years. $500 will be awarded to each of the selected artists.
Soliciting bids
Your chamber is soliciting bids for the following work:
AV System. The goal is to provide the Englewood Chamber of Commerce the ability to hold hybrid Zoom meetings. These meetings will be all in-person with the speaker attending via Zoom or a live speaker speaking to both live individuals and individuals attending via Zoom. Also, capabilities are needed to self-record promotional videos.
Flooring Replaced. Water damaged caused an area of flooring approximately 6.5 inches by 3.25 inches to be replaced.
Gutter clogged. There is a gutter that empties underground by the door. The gutter or drain is clogged and floods the doorway. The gutter needs to be fixed.
For more information, visit www.EnglewoodChamber.com/Bids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.