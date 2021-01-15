Englewood’s annual Lemon Bay Fest is almost here, although things are going to be a bit different this year.
Most of our programs are presented virtually at http://bit.ly/LBF2021. We have an interesting offering of programs about the history of Englewood and the surrounding area.
At 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, we are having an outdoor showing of “Cracker: The Last Cowboys of Florida,” a documentary film by Victor Milt, at the Dearborn Street Plaza, 348 W. Green St., Englewood.
At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13., the drive-in movie on Dearborn Street Plaza is “Patrick Smith’s Florida: A Sense of Place.”
Throughout the week of Lemon Bay Fest, Feb. 6-13, we will have a “Still Life Cracker Fair: Photo Display” at each library location. You can also stop by anytime during the week to pick up a clue booklet for the Lemon Bay “FestQuest: Photo Scavenger Hunt.” Complete the quest by taking photos around the area and submitting them to be in the running to win a special prize.
I think the thing I will miss the most is the lemon dessert contest, but we are trying to recreate a bit of that with our “Lemon Bay Dessert Submission.” Submit your recipe for a favorite lemon dessert to be published digitally and a limited number of copies will also be printed for distribution at the libraries. We are trying to bring everyone a bit of Lemon Bay Fest while keeping us all safe and healthy.
Virtual ‘How-To’ Fest
Is one of your New Year’s resolutions to learn something new this year?
We are posting a new “how-to” video each day during January for our virtual How-to Fest. Each video shows a different topic presented by various members of our community. Topics include beginner yoga, painting a house, cleaning barber tools, maintaining a healthy back and even how to clean a headstone.
I would like to thank all our community partners for participating! Go to our website, charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/libraries and click on “Special Events,” then on “How-to Festival 2021” to view a new video each business day during January.
Curbside pickup
If you need some other reading materials to learn something new, the Englewood Charlotte Library offers curbside pick of requested items at the library from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
You can place holds for materials at https://charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/libraries by logging in with your library card number and PIN number. Select the items you wish to have delivered to us or another desired location and we will call or email you when they arrive to let you know they are here ready for pickup.
You can pull up on the State Road 776 side of the library during the designated hours and pick up your items contact free in the reading courtyard after you give us a call to let us know you are here. You can also browse and check out materials inside the library from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. We are at limited capacity inside and computer use is available by appointment only. Meeting rooms and study rooms are not available at this time.
If you have any questions about using our online resources or putting items on hold please give us a call at 941-681-3736, or call your nearest library.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex S.R. 776 (South McCall Road).
