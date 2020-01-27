Lemon Bay Fest starts this Saturday, Feb. 1, with lots of great programs going on all over the community celebrating the history of Englewood.
You can start out here at the library with some of our regular programs during the week. Join us for the Knitting Group at noon Tuesday. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program but you do need to bring your own materials.
At 4 p.m., you can join Steve at the tables near the courtyard for a game of chess. All ages and experience levels are welcome to come learn how to play chess, share your experience or just watch an intense game take place.
On Tuesday and Thursday, bring your plant questions to the Master Gardeners from 10 a.m. to noon in the library meeting room. Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and pests.
On Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m., we have Capt. Josh Olive with his fishing seminar. The topic for this week is “Rigging Soft Plastic Lures.”
Lemon Bay Fest
Saturday at 1 p.m. outside the north entrance to the library is our first Lemon Bay Fest event. Musician Dave Kilbride and his guitar will take us on a tuneful journey through the hits of the ‘40’s, ‘50s and ‘60s. With more than 55 years singing and playing guitar, Dave will get your toes tapping and your mind reminiscing about the “good old days.”
At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, we welcome Cindy Bear from the Randell Research Center. She is giving a presentation about ethnobotany as revealed from excavations at Pineland.
At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, we have John McCarthy from the Historic Spanish Point. Mr. McCarthy presents a presentation called “History at the Water’s Edge,” reviewing the history of the beautiful Spanish Point property. This is a popular presentation, seating is first come first served limited to the first fifty people.
At 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, Crystal Diff from our own Charlotte County Libraries & History joins us for a presentation titled “Florida Facts and Fiction.” Explore the weird tales and fables of our region and their connections to local and state history facts.
Crystal is back at 10: 30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, with a presentation about the Calusa people and their history.
That afternoon at 2 p.m., we have Theresa Murtha from the Punta Gorda History Center discussing the early connections between Punta Gorda and the Englewood Lemon Bay area.
Lemon Bay Fest wraps up on Saturday, Feb. 8, with the Cracker Fair from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Pioneer Plaza, 351 W. Dearborn St. Come on over for fun for the whole family with kids’ games, crafts, food vendors, artists, music and more.
There are many more Lemon Bay Fest programs going on all week. For a full list of programs stop in the library to pick up a brochure or go to lemonbayhistory.com/cracker-fair-lemon-bay-fest/.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
