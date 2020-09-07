ENGLEWOOD — Beginning Sept. 17 and lasting through Oct. 1, more than 20 Englewood area restaurants will offer special prix fixe menus that include three-course dinners for $26, and two-course lunches for $13.

It's all part of our annual Let's Eat! Englewood, where everyone is invited to “experience a culinary adventure throughout Englewood.”

You can check out the list of participating restaurants and many of the menus at www.LetsEatEnglewood.com beginning Thursday.  

The idea sprouted five years ago when the Englewood Chamber gathered two dozen people for a half-day tourism conference. The purpose was to generate ideas for additional commerce among our community's tourism-related businesses. Participants included representatives of Charlotte and Sarasota counties' tourism bureaus, along with Visit Florida, the economic development offices of both counties, and several of our area attractions, accommodations and restaurants. 

One outcome was creating what has become Let’s Eat! Englewood.

The staff of Visit Sarasota were preparing for their 10th Annual Savor Sarasota affair and provided us with some basic elements. Three local restaurateurs — Sue Atamanchuk of Lock N’ Key, Laurie Farlow of Farlow’s on the Water, and Marie LaForge of Mango Bistro — added an Englewood flair.

Many of the original promotional ideas are still implemented today, included the Let’s Eat! logo that Marie created. The estimated economic impact generated is more than $200,000.

Leadership Englewood

We are now accepting applications for our next Leadership Englewood class. Full details are available at www.LeadershipEnglewood.com.

The Leadership Englewood Class of 2020 invites everyone to join them from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Sandbar Tiki & Grille, 1975 Beach Road, Englewood. They have several fun things planned, including drawing the winning chance ticket for a custom golf cart.

Past Presidents Luncheon

The Englewood Chamber of Commerce will honor its past presidents with a luncheon Sept. 19 at the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club, 1601 Englewood Road, Englewood. The event will also function as the September networking lunch. Seats are limited, and reservations are available at www.EnglewoodChamber.com

Lunch & Learn

Our next Lunch & Learn is Sept. 24. The topic is: "Staying Engaged Digitally with your Customers." The featured speaker is Palma Frable of Palm Trends Marketing. This workshop is free courtesy of Sun Coast Inn. Lunch is from Obee's. Seats are limited to comply with CDC Guidelines. Please RSVP at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.

Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.

