Past presidents of the Englewood Beach Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors recently gathered for a luncheon at Boca Royale Gold & Country Club in Englewood. Pictured are, from left, past chamber presidents Ken Stead, Elaine Miller, John Mead, Jonathan Varner, Karen Current, Jonathan Cole and Nita Cole.

 sun photo by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

We are in the final stretch of Let’s Eat!, which means some of us — mostly me — will need stretchy waistband pants when this is over.

The sixth annual Let’s Eat! Englewood continues through Oct. 1. It is a culinary adventure through the many wonderful restaurants in our community. The prix fixe menu includes a two-course lunch for $13, and a three-course dinner for $26, plus tax. Specialty menus can be viewed online at LetsEatEnglewood.Com. Those participating include:

Beach Road Wine Bar & Bistro, Boca Royale Golf & Country Club, Café 776, Farlow’s on the Water, Howards Restaurant, Isabella’s Bistro, Ken & Barb’s, Landy’s Restaurant, La Stanza Ristorante, The Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass, Lock ‘N Key Restaurant & Pub, Mango Bistro, Nicola’s Italian Kitchen, Obee’s Sub and Salads, Paraiso Mexican Grille and Bar, The Placida Grill, The Placida Pearl, Prime Time Steak & Spirits, Ricaltini’s Bar & Grille, The SandBar Tiki & Grille, Texas Best Barbecue and The Waverly Restaurant and Bar.

Also participating are A Better Scoop Ice Cream, Swirls n’ Curls Ice Cream and The Arctic Alligator Creamery.

We’d like to give a big thank you to Sysco West Coast Florida and Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitors Center for their support of this year’s foodie celebration. Continue to post your pictures on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #LetsEatEnglewood.

The campaign comes at a much-needed time for our area restaurants that were hit especially hard due to the many challenges presented by COVID-19. It is also a nice treat for locals to be able to visit these establishments before things really get busy when our Northern friends return. Many of the restaurants are still offering take-out, curbside and delivery. Check their websites for availability.

Upcoming

We are looking forward to networking in-person next month when The Sandbar Tiki & Grille hosts our Business Card Exchange from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 14. The event will be open-air and it will also be mask-friendly. This will be our first after hours social event since March.

Come join us for what we do best, “networking and noshing.” More details are available at EnglewoodChamber.Com

Have a great week eating your way through Englewood … I’ll either see you at the table … or possibly at Ivy’s on Dearborn getting a larger size of pants.

Kim Parks is interim executive director of the Englewood Beach Chamber of Commerce, and you can reach her at Kim.Parks@EnglewoodChamber.Com.

