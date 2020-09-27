We are in the final stretch of Let’s Eat!, which means some of us — mostly me — will need stretchy waistband pants when this is over.
The sixth annual Let’s Eat! Englewood continues through Oct. 1. It is a culinary adventure through the many wonderful restaurants in our community. The prix fixe menu includes a two-course lunch for $13, and a three-course dinner for $26, plus tax. Specialty menus can be viewed online at LetsEatEnglewood.Com. Those participating include:
Beach Road Wine Bar & Bistro, Boca Royale Golf & Country Club, Café 776, Farlow’s on the Water, Howards Restaurant, Isabella’s Bistro, Ken & Barb’s, Landy’s Restaurant, La Stanza Ristorante, The Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass, Lock ‘N Key Restaurant & Pub, Mango Bistro, Nicola’s Italian Kitchen, Obee’s Sub and Salads, Paraiso Mexican Grille and Bar, The Placida Grill, The Placida Pearl, Prime Time Steak & Spirits, Ricaltini’s Bar & Grille, The SandBar Tiki & Grille, Texas Best Barbecue and The Waverly Restaurant and Bar.
Also participating are A Better Scoop Ice Cream, Swirls n’ Curls Ice Cream and The Arctic Alligator Creamery.
We’d like to give a big thank you to Sysco West Coast Florida and Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitors Center for their support of this year’s foodie celebration. Continue to post your pictures on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #LetsEatEnglewood.
The campaign comes at a much-needed time for our area restaurants that were hit especially hard due to the many challenges presented by COVID-19. It is also a nice treat for locals to be able to visit these establishments before things really get busy when our Northern friends return. Many of the restaurants are still offering take-out, curbside and delivery. Check their websites for availability.
Upcoming
We are looking forward to networking in-person next month when The Sandbar Tiki & Grille hosts our Business Card Exchange from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 14. The event will be open-air and it will also be mask-friendly. This will be our first after hours social event since March.
Come join us for what we do best, “networking and noshing.” More details are available at EnglewoodChamber.Com
Have a great week eating your way through Englewood … I’ll either see you at the table … or possibly at Ivy’s on Dearborn getting a larger size of pants.
Kim Parks is interim executive director of the Englewood Beach Chamber of Commerce, and you can reach her at Kim.Parks@EnglewoodChamber.Com.
