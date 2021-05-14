ENGLEWOOD — Welcome back! Cafe Philo learning and discussion group will start meeting again at 3 p.m. June 2.
The group will meet twice a month at 3 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays at Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood.
The first meeting, June 2, will be a welcome back, get-reacquainted, catch-up session but NOT a discussion of Covid-19. It’s safe to say people are tired of hearing about that.
Bob Ivey will lead the session during which we will discuss the value that music, reading, art, writing, and hobbies play in help people through tough times.
At June 16’s meeting, we will examine human kind’s use of symbolism in both everyday life as well as to explain deeper concepts of humanity.
Some basic rules of courtesy at meetings are these:
Meetings begin promptly at 3 p.m. Be on time.
Only one speaker at a time.
No one should speak longer than 2 minutes at a time.
Facilitators will call on speakers who raise their hands.
Facilitators will cut off people who over speak or interrupt.
Speakers may speak more than once.
No specifics in religion or politics are discussed.
For more information, please feel free to send me an email at tamiamifl@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.