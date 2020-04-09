This week, the Elsie Quirk Library has been transformed into a whirring, steaming, snipping, very colorful sewing factory.
Our staff is busy making fabric masks for county employees, who are still reporting to work to serve the community. Thanks to generous donations from local quilters, Elsie Quirk is producing masks that are a gorgeous array of colors and patterns to uplift spirits as well as contribute to protecting the public health.
It’s very Rosie the Riveter over here!
We have also been calling our patrons to let people know that the library has robust digital and other remote services to offer, and we are here to help with technology, with finding information, or even just hearing a familiar friendly voice.
It’s been great to check in and hear how our patrons are doing, and to be able to offer some assistance. If you haven’t heard from us yet, please don’t hesitate to give us a call!
The closure of the library building has been extended through April 30th. The county continues to evaluate the situation, and updates on building closure and alternative services are posted on the Sarasota County Library website.
In the meantime, you can call Elsie Quirk directly at 941-861-1203 with questions about anything at all, including if you don’t know who to call about a question. While all of the technology resources available to us are a boon for social distancing, they can also be overwhelming.
With that in mind, we have set up tech help by phone, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The number for tech help is 941-861–1209.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.