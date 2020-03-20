As many of you already know, all Sarasota County Libraries are closed to the public through April 12.
This is a difficult moment for us at the Elsie Quirk Library — and all our libraries —because our inclination is always to be there for the public, to welcome one and all in, and serve patrons in the broadest and best ways we can.
However, we now find ourselves in a peculiar situation, where welcoming people in is, in fact, not serving the public well. But we are determined to rise above the angst, and are exploring innovative ways to continue to provide for our patrons at a safe distance.
Fortunately, the Sarasota County Library System offers an abundance of digital resources. With your library card you can download e-books and audio books, you can stream movies and music, you can read magazines, research academic journals and news articles, learn a musical instrument, learn useful and fun crafts, and much more.
These can be accessed through the library website, but if you are unfamiliar or need some assistance, you can call us and we are happy to help. Our building is closed to the public, but our staff is still working to provide what we know so many people count on, access to information, learning opportunities, reading material, cultural resources, and community connection.
On Tuesday, our last day of being open to patrons, we were humbled by the generosity of spirit, the understanding, and the concern for our staff shown by our patrons. Many of you expressed how much the library means to you, and the important place it holds in your lives, and we are so proud and honored by your kind words.
We will miss seeing you in the library every day, we urge you to follow the advice of the CDC and the local health department, and we look forward to welcoming you back in when it is safe to do so.
For more information about the Sarasota County library system's online resources, call 941-861-1110 or visit www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
