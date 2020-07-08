While Sarasota County Libraries remain limited for in-person services, we haven’t forgotten about the summer programs that our young patrons look forward to.
So, if the children can’t come to the programs, we’ll send the programs to the children. We invite families to come into the Elsie Quirk Library, or call us from our curbside pickup location, for a program-to-go.
We have DIY Storytime kits, Boredom Busters, and Take Home Crafts, all bagged and ready for pick up.
Now that we're into July, Elsie Quirk encourages you to explore American Revolution all month long. Come on in, pull up curbside, or navigate to our digital resources to read, watch, learn, celebrate, pontificate, or contemplate to your heart and mind’s delight.
Our July display explores the remarkable tradition of revolution in America, from the Boston Tea party, to Suffragettes, to Labor Rights, to Civil Rights. We have a broad selection of books to accompany the display, ready for grab-and-go borrowing.
When we think about history, we often imagine what we would do or who we would be “back then.” But we are historical figures ourselves, right now, in this historic moment.
It is up to each of us to be now who we hope we would have been as we look back. It’s so exciting — like we get to crawl into a book that will be written in 50 years and decide what character to be.
Or like time travelling by being a willful, deliberate, intentional part of what future generations will refer to as “in the past.”
A great way to be the best historical figures you can be is to consider how we arrived at this point through a variety of lenses; expanding our thinking on both the triumphs and grave errors made by those before us, and thus being well positioned to make informed, judicious decisions.
The Elsie Quirk Library (emphasis on "quirk") is here to be your time travel portal. Turn the dial to the period of the American Revolution and the Founding Fathers, by reading "1776" by David McCoullough, "The Counter Revolution of 1776" by Gerald Horne, "Glory, Passion and Principle: The Story of Eight Remarkable Women at the Core of the American Revolution" by Melissa Lukeman Bohrer, or "Never Caught: The Washingtons' Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave, Ona Judge" by Berica Armstrong Dunbar.
Prefer to time travel via fiction? Download "The Astonishing Life of Octavian Nothing, Traitor to the Nation" by M.T. Anderson, or "The Fort" by Bernard Cornwell, both available on cloudLibrary using your Sarasota County library card.
If you are more of a visual time traveller, check out DVDs of two modern television series’ set during the American Revolution, "Turn" and "The Book of Negroes."
Finally, if you prefer quirky time travel via music, place a hold on "Hamilton" Original Broadway Cast Recording and consider the Founding Fathers with a new ear.
Whatever your place in history, whatever your vision for the future, we are here for you and are honored to serve you in our building, curbside, over the online, and/or virtually!
For more information on library programs, services and resources, visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
