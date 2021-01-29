We have lots of great virtual programs to keep your children and teens busy at home. Here are some:
Music Play Patrol. It’s Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. for ages 1–10 years. Music Play Patrol is art and movement education for children as young as 12 months old. Content includes sing-alongs, musical stories and interactive activities that teach students how to create music with ordinary objects in their home. New content is published every Monday and Wednesday at MusicPlayPatrol.com/dashboard.
Toddler Tales Storytime. This program is for children up to about 6 years old. A new program is posted on our YouTube page every Thursday. It is designed to improve listening and group interaction skills through stories, movement activities, music and dramatic play. A kit is available during the first week of each month with supplemental coloring and activity sheets and craft supplies for the month’s story time programs.
Fun Fridays. New episodes are posted on our YouTube page every Friday including Kid’s Craft, children’s book discussions, science lab and basic chess instruction.
Teen Tuesdays. A new program is posted online every Tuesday on our YouTube page for teens including crafts, chess instruction, book discussions, talks about helping your community and demonstrations of various table top games.
You can find all of these great virtual programs and more happening on the Charlotte County Community Services YouTube page, tinyurl.com/y26c8aoa. There are videos featuring local artists and authors, chess tutorials, book discussions, children’s and adult crafts and more.
If you need some books, movies or music, the Englewood Charlotte Library offers curbside pick of requested items at the library Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. You can place holds for materials online on our website, charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/libraries by logging in with your library card number and PIN number. Select the items you wish to have delivered to us or another desired location and we will call or email you when they arrive to let you know they are here ready for pickup.
You can pull up on the S.R. 776 side of the library during the designated hours and pick up your items contact free in the reading courtyard after you give us a call to let us know you are here. You can also browse and check out materials inside the library from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. We are at limited capacity inside and computer use is available by appointment only. Meeting rooms and study rooms are not currently available. If you are new to the area and need a library card, you can stop in when we are open or if you are more comfortable with a contactless transaction you can give us a call and we can set you up over the phone and mail out your new card
If you have any questions about using our online resources or putting items on hold please give us a call at 941-681-3736.
