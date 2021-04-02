April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The goal is to raise public awareness about sexual violence and educate communities on how to prevent it.
This year, the movement is in its 20th year with the theme, “We Can Build Safe Online Spaces.”
From sexual assault to catcalling, acts of sexual violence fall within a spectrum of behaviors.
Certain behaviors are clear-cut examples of online sexual abuse, like “Zoom-bombing” links to pornography, while there are other behaviors, like sending a partner an unwanted sexual text on a dating app, that may seem like less of a big deal.
The reality is that both behaviors are influenced by the same attitudes and beliefs that lead to sexual violence, such as social norms that directly or indirectly condone violence, traditional ideas about masculinity, attempts to demand and degrade women, and other forms of oppression.
The library has a display of information about Sexual Assault Awareness Month from our local Center for Abuse & Rape Emergencies organization, also known as C.A.R.E.
C.A.R.E. provides victims assistance services for a variety of issues including sexual abuse, elder abuse, partner abuse and provides referrals to additional services available in the community. All their services are free and confidential. You can reach the 24-hour crisis hotline at 941-627-6000. The Englewood number for the Victims Services Center is 941-475-6465. For more information, you can check out carefl.org.
Book recommendations
Need some book recommendations? Go to our online resources page and check out the SelectReads information; they have three different types of resources to keep you up to date on the latest hot reads.
Author Check is a service enabling you to create a list of your favorite authors that are currently available in your library’s catalog. You will receive an email notice as soon as the library orders a new title by one of your authors, with a link into the catalog to place your own hold.
There are also New Book Alerts. This is a free online service that showcases the newest titles purchased by your local library. You can also sign up for the SelectReads newsletter. Each month a newsletter will be emailed to you highlighting selections in the category for the newsletter you have chosen. Choose from over 30 categories including: fiction, nonfiction, mystery & thriller, romance, audio books, teen, children, and many more. Sign up for your favorite categories today at http://tiny.cc/v72q4y.
If you are looking for a more personal touch for book or movie recommendations, just stop in the library and talk with one of our knowledgeable library staff.
I get some of my best recommendations for books and movies from the staff here at the library. Our library technician Shannon just recommended "The Perfect Wife" by J.P. DeLaney and I could not put it down. This book is part romance, part science fiction with a bit of mystery thrown in for fun. A technology entrepreneur finally finds love even though he spends way too much time working on his company making artificial intelligence robots. When the story starts out you think he lost his wife in a tragic accident; but did he? I don’t want to spoil it so I won’t tell you anything else, you will just have to read it for yourself to see what happens.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.