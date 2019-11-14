As you may have read in this very newspaper, our library colleagues in Citrus County recently made national news when their efforts to provide a digital subscription to the New York Times was rejected by their Board of County Commissioners. It was not based on budgetary constraints, but rather on the political stance of the commissioners.
A design firm in Tampa immediately stepped in and offered to pay for the subscription. But the bigger issue is not the invoice being paid, it is what libraries are and the role they play in supporting a robust democracy.
Libraries are not neutral, in that they operate on defined principles of open and equal access, free press, free speech, and the idea that a well and broadly informed populace is essential to a strong democracy.
What libraries are is staunchly nonpartisan, and that is the key to the trust that the public places in their local library.
At Elsie Quirk, our doors are open wide to the entire community. We are here not to promote a given political or social viewpoint, but to provide access to a broad and deep range of resources for knowledge, insight, entertainment and critical thought.
We are also here to help patrons navigate the morass of data, information, and opinion that has become a constant in our daily lives — to provide useful tools for drawing one’s own nuanced and well-informed conclusions.
The events in Citrus County speak to this need, as the argument against the digital subscription hinged on the reliability and value, or lack thereof, of the New York Times as a news source.
We are in a time when it is difficult to sort out news from opinion, valid facts from bias, and we are pushed to take polarized positions rather than consider broad perspectives. Many of us question which media sources to trust and how to find reliable, accurate information.
Libraries are a beacon in this storm, and we at Elsie Quirk invite you to visit our newspaper and magazine section to explore current events from a full scope of sources. Or to ask our librarians how to fact check a viral social media post or a story you heard on the radio. Or to make full use of the digital resources your library card provides access to from the comfort of your home.
And to check out our “Confused by the News” handout that serves as a guide to assessing news providers.
As Walter Cronkite said, “Whatever the cost of our libraries, the price is cheap compared to that of an ignorant nation.”
At Elsie Quirk, we know that we are fortunate to be amidst an actively involved, sincerely concerned community — it is our privilege to support the continued learning and engaged thinking of our entire spectrum of patrons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.