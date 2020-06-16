Many of the programs we've offered for years at the library are still available — just in a bit of a different format.
Medicare counseling is available by telephone through your local SHINE program, which stands for Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders. SHINE-trained counselors continue to provide services with your safety and theirs in mind. Counselors are assisting beneficiaries with identifying and reporting Medicare fraud and abuse as well as timely topics affecting Medicare beneficiaries or those soon to be eligible for Medicare.
Please be mindful of important Medicare enrollment periods and deadlines during this time. To request SHINE counseling by telephone, please call the Elder Helpline at 866-413-5337 or check out their calendar of virtual programs at www.floridashine.org. Virtual program offerings include Medicare 101, Medicare Part C, Medicare and COVID-19, Financial Assistance issues and more. These virtual programs are also offered in Spanish.
Now is a perfect time to go outside and enjoy your garden. Even though you can’t visit them in person at the library, the Charlotte County Master Gardeners and UF/IFAS Extension Charlotte County are here virtually to answer your questions and help solve your plant and household pest issues.
Their Facebook page is manned by a network of University of Florida-trained Master Gardener volunteers and Extension experts who will provide unbiased research-based information you can trust. Ask them a question about your garden, trees, shrubs or flowers at www.facebook.com/CharlotteMGLifeline.
If you have other questions about where to get help with various issues, don’t forget about the Charlotte 211 service. Charlotte 211 is a free, easy to dial number that will get you connected with community Information/activities, agencies, organizations, health, and human services for everyday needs and in times of crisis.
Charlotte County residents in Englewood, call 941-205-2161. Trained specialists listen to callers describe their needs and provide them with the appropriate resources for assistance. Charlotte 211 can help you with things like affordable housing, child care services, counseling and support groups, disaster information, employment support, food pantries, abuse resources, prescription assistance, utility bill help and more.
Charlotte 211 is made possible by a partnership between Charlotte County Public Safety, Charlotte County Human Services, The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) and the United Way of Charlotte County.
Don’t forget, summer reading is online with Reader Zone. You can download the app or visit www.ReaderZone.com to keep track of your reading time all summer long. The Reader Zone code for the Englewood Charlotte Library location is 338c6 — call your closest library for your code.
Children who read over the summer are better prepared when school resumes. Follow us on the Charlotte County Library System Facebook page for fun and educational videos that will be posted all summer long.
We also have ebooks, downloadable movies and audiobooks, magazines and newspapers and more – just click on the Online Resources link on our home page to explore.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
