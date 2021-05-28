Our Summer Reading theme this year is “Tails and Tales” and it starts on June 5.
Charlotte County libraries are taking our summer reading online with Reading Rewards. You can register at the library or visit Tinyurl.com/ReadingRewards to keep track of your reading time all summer long. The group code for Charlotte County Libraries & History is SRP21.
Children who read over the summer are better prepared when school resumes. Preventing the “summer slide” continues to be the main objective of summer reading programs.
The benefits of summer reading programming for children include keeping them motivated to read, developing positive attitudes about reading, books and the library, maintaining their reading skills during summer vacation and enjoying experiences that further their sense of discovery and help them to learn to work cooperatively.
Follow us on the Charlotte County Community Services’ YouTube page at bit.ly/CCLSYoutube for fun and educational videos that will be posted all summer long.
The Reading Rewards program is easy to sign up for and keep track of your reading over the summer. Register at the link above and then stop at the library to pick a brag tag and a necklace or keychain. Start reading, record your minutes, and turn your reading minutes into beads for your chain that you can pick up at the library. Each bead represents a different number of minutes; we have sparkle beads, glitter beads, glow-in-the-dark beads and beads shaped like animals, stars and more.
When you reach the summer goal of 800 minutes you can earn a ticket to our end of summer beach bash at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex on July 31 or choose a raffle ticket toward great prizes.
Keep reading, even after you reach your goal, you can add beads to your chain.
Check out our virtual programs and follow along by picking up a craft kit at the library either by coming in or giving us a call to pick one up with our curbside service. Every weekday in June and July we have interactive shows, animated storyboards, crafts, kids’ recipes, virtual field trips, guest performers and guest authors.
Tune in on the library website, https://bit.ly/SRPCCFL. Kids’ and teen crafts kits are supplied on a first-come, first-served basis. Kids’ crafts include origami bookmarks, unicorn slime, pet rocks and a fish CD. Teen crafts include an animal pompom, animal print mason jar, manga farming and an air-dry clay animal magnet. Check out the library calendar at charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/events for a listing of all programs.
If you need help signing up for summer reading, stop in to the Englewood Charlotte Library and see our Library Technician, Aundrea or our new Youth Services Librarian, Ashley. Or visit any other Charlotte County library and ask about summer reading. They can help you get you started on your way to earning reading rewards and meeting your reading goals for the summer.
We hope to see you soon at the library.
