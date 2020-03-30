All Charlotte County Library locations are closed through April 12, due to the COVID-19 issues and the need for everyone to practice social distancing. For the latest information about COVID-19 visit https://www.charlottecountyfl.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Information.aspx.
We are thoroughly cleaning all facilities and materials while we are closed, everything is looking very clean and organized.
This service is available during normal operating hours Mondays through Saturdays at the Mid-County Regional Library and Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, and Tuesdays through Saturdays and at the Englewood Charlotte Library and Port Charlotte Library.
The Englewood Charlotte Library had more than 300 customers pickup items in the past week.
You can place holds for materials online at charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/libraries by logging in with your library card number and PIN number. Select the items you wish to have delivered at the desired location and we will call you when they arrive to let you know they are here ready for pickup. You can pull up into the library parking lot during the designated hours and call us to let us know you are here. We’ll grab your items and check them out and bring them out to your vehicle. We are wiping down all materials with antiseptic wipes and using gloves to bring them out to you. If you have any questions about putting items on hold don’t hesitate to give us a call at 941-681-3736.
We also have many resources that you can access from home to keep you occupied and entertained – go to our Online Resources page at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/historical/Pages/Libraries-Online-Resources.aspx. You can read ebooks and magazines, stream movies and documentaries, learn a new language, check your investments, access free online newspapers, learn about your genealogy and much more.
Here are some:
Cloud Library. Download this application to your device to access thousands of digital ebooks and audiobooks.
Hoopla. A web and mobile library media streaming platform for audio books, comics, e-books, movies, music, and TV. Hoopla allows you to download or stream media content.
Kanopy. An on-demand streaming video platform that offers films and documentaries.
RBDigital. A digital magazine service that offers access to hundreds of popular titles, such as The Economist, The New Yorker and Newsweek.
Pronunciator. Personalized language courses designed by language educators that match your personal interests, occupation, learning goals, skill level, age, schedule and motivation.
New York Times. Access all the content in The New York Times free from your home.
Morningstar. Independent investment analysis.
Value Line. Independent investment research and financial information.
Stay safe, healthy and busy at home using our online resources.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
