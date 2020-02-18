What’s so funny about working as a grocery store checkout clerk?
If you’re Bobbi Erhart, the answer is plenty.
Blessed with a wicked sense of humor, the Rotonda West woman parlayed her 13-year grocery store experience into a successful book.
“Paper or Plastic: Life in the Check-Out Lane” continues to sell 12 years after its original publication.
It is so successful in its universal appeal that it has been translated into Chinese and Spanish.
Bobbi says it all started with desperation after her first marriage fell apart.
“I was left with three children and absolutely no support. I was in line at the welfare department and suddenly realized if I didn’t get off my rump, get two jobs and make some money, my children were not going to eat and I was going to lose the house,” she says.
She turned to manufacturing fireworks in her basement, just as her ex-husband had done.
She was able to bail her home out of foreclosure and life was looking up — until federal agents came calling.
“I was indicted and facing prison time unless I agreed to testify against the guys I worked for,” she said.
Instead of testifying, she hid out in a cabin for two weeks until the trial was over.
The next time she was facing financial disaster, she did something a little tamer by getting a job in a grocery store.
The funny stories started immediately with a hard-of-hearing 74-year-old woman.
When Bobbi told her hot dogs were on sale, she said, “Hail? I thought it was going to be a nice day.”
When Bobbi asked if she wanted her gallon of milk in a bag, she said, “No dear. That would be messy. I’d like to keep it in the carton.”
With that, Bobbi started writing and saving her experiences on slips of paper.
Some were unbelievable, such as when a manager called her to accompany him to aisle 5 because he needed a female witness.
“A young man and woman were having sex right there on the floor while someone was photographing them. Turns out it was his initiation into a college fraternity,” Bobbi says.
She stresses that every single incident in the book is true — the good, the bad and the ugly. Only the store name and location have been changed to protect privacy.
One male shopper wasn’t happy when Bobbi told him he wasn’t allowed to pay for dog food with food stamps.
“He left the line and came back with four steaks, saying, ‘If he can’t have dog food, he can have steak.’”
Another huge dog that ran into the store managed to eat its way across the meat department until he could be captured.
“That half hour cost us $3,000 because health regulations made us throw away all meat,” she recalled.
One Christmas Eve, the supermarket front door failed to lock. The story ended up being featured in newspapers across the country. Those who read the book will appreciate reading about “Miracle on 28th Street.”
When Bobbi finally wrote the book, it was rejected by 12 publishers until Publish America gave her a contract.
Perhaps the book was helped along by a prologue written by Erma Bombeck before she died.
Again, it was only Bobbi’s dogged persistence that made that happen.
Her life has its own interesting stories, starting with the job she had at 14, “out in a row boat clubbing fish with a stick.”
Uncommonly gutsy, her own escapades would make another book.
Although Bobbi was given a contract for another book, she turned it down. She relishes the life she has with her husband Rick, and wants to be free to enjoy time with her family.
She still does public speaking and can regale an audience with her stories. (Hint: Ask her about her glue gun and how she got her husband to fix the toilet.)
Bobbi’s book is available on Amazon or at her family’s store, Pinch a Penny in Englewood, where she can be contacted at 941-475-1959.
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the Sun. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.