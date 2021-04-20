The Suncoast Writers Guild’s last meeting of the season is set for 10:30 a.m. May 1 on the group’s Zoom site. Art Levy, editor of the Florida Trend Magazine, will speak about his work. Prior to his presentation, there will be a brief business meeting. Contact Gloria at jeuxdeau_01@yahoo.com.
Zoom meetings are open to all paid members. Meetings will resume when snowbird season returns in October. There will be no Inklings magazine this year.
Fiction in the Park
The Fiction in the Park sessions conducted by Our Writers Own Workshop will continue to meet in person throughout the year. The April 24 OWOW session will help authors choose the right genre for them and not throw readers a curve in the middle of a story.
For example, if the novel is a realistic crime thriller, do not suddenly have a zombie appear. Do not try to do too much in one novel. If you aren’t sure the direction you want to go, try writing the same short story plot from a couple of basic genre types to see what fits your style and plot best.
Today each genre has a number of subgenres. Come discuss your ideas. Dan Kaminski, Deb Tarka and TC Diehlwill discuss the completion if their jointwriting project. Members will share short fiction they have created from the prompt of the April 10 meeting. Contact me at tamiamifl@comcast.net if you wish to take part.
The annual literary magazine Musings will come out in November. Regular attendance of at least four meetings is required for submissions to Musings. Come get the information about Musings at the May 8 meeting.
Other local writers’ groups are not meeting at present. Libraries re open for regular business, but both Charlotte and Sarasota Counties will hold no meetings in their facilities through December.
