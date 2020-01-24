Some early residents take us back many years to give us a glimpse of days long past. In those days, as Larry Evans said, “Life was very different in Englewood."
ROAD BUILDING
Don Platt recalled, “Well, a long time time ago when I was a kid in the 1920s, the road to Placida was sandy and marl, just more or less a grade. They started a drive one time, a community project you might say. Everybody in town was to save their engine oil when they changed it and it was poured on the road going to Placida to make it more like a hard road.
“It would make the road to where you you could run on it, where you would get stuck in the sand if you didn’t."
TOSS THE CAR, KEEP THE MOTOR
A remembrance from Larry Evans. “Back in the late 1930s, before the war, I did a lot of fishing with my dad. Life was very different in Englewood in those days. People didn’t have pleasure boats, they had work boats.
“There was a favorite car engine to use on a boat around here then. It was a Ford '28 Model A engine. We would scout all round Arcadia looking for one. We would buy the whole car, just for the engine, for $15 or $20, take the engine out, bring it back home and make a few minor changes. Most of our boats did not have a transmission. The reason for that, we wanted all the power we could get. Those engines were absolutely workhorses, they would really perform. We used regular gasoline."
BEACH ACTIVITIES
Karin Hislop Hartline remembered, “During the 1930s, when we came down here in the winters, every so often on a Sunday we would go out to the public beach and there would be a church baptizing members in the Gulf. The ones to be baptized would be wearing white gowns and they would take them out and immerse them. And they would all sing and it was quite a show."
NEW GRASS FOR THE COWS
L.A. Ainger remebered, “Years ago, we used to have fires here, I’m telling you, about all the time in the summer. I guess this went on up into the 1940s.
“In fact, the cattle owners burnt the woods intentionally. The pine trees kept on growing, so did the palmettos, and after the fires, fresh grass would come up for the cattle. So it was pretty good for the cattle owners and the cows, but it did a lot of damage too.
“You know that bridge out on East Dearborn that goes over Gottfried Creek near the Methodist Church, well, there used to be another bridge there real near — the fires burnt that bridge down. I remember some people, they called that bridge 'French’s bridge' cause a Mr. French owned property by it on the creek. He had some cabins there he rented, actually, they mostly was old cisterns or water tanks. There still is a short street there by the creek named French."
GERMAN SUBMARINES
Jack Tate remembered an incident from the days of World War II he called crazy. “We were in the war, the 1940s. There was a thought German submarines would come up on Manasota Key and maybe let a dozen Germans loose. So we patrolled the beach. Had two shifts. I would work till midnight on the early shift, because I had to get up early to open my store, Tate’s Market.
“So there we were over on the beach looking for Germans. Now here’s the crazy thing about that —you know, Germans would have had pretty good guns and dynamite and all sorts of arms. I think one of us in my crew had a .22 caliber and somebody else had a .410-caliber gun.
“Now, what in the world would we have done if we had found some Germans coming out of the Gulf? When I get to thinking about it it’s right scary. But we were young, and nothing worried us, but it’s a good thing we never found any Germans."
THINGS WE KIDS DID
Pat Smith said, “When I was growing up here in the 1950s, sometimes we would go down to the old Anderson Fish House. Some of the fishermen were always hanging around and they would get us in a boat and row us in and out and under the fishermen’s nets as they were drying. They were like big tee-pees. They had to spread the nets out to dry because they were made of cotton in those days, otherwise they would have rotted. We thought that was a real fun thing to do.
“A lot of us kids had small sailboats called prams. Different businesses in town would sponsor each boat and that paid for the materials for Mr. Bob Johnson to build them for us.
“And all the kids in town could use chopsticks correctly because the ‘in’ restaurant at the time was the Chidori, a wonderful Japanese place in Grove City. The world-famous marine biologist, Dr. Eugenie Clark, well, her mother, owned it.”
