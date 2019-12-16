In a couple of weeks, we’ll turn the calendar page to reveal a new year. As we approach Jan. 1, many of us will be making our new year’s resolutions with the hopes of maybe some of them lasting for more than a couple of weeks.
I did hear a brilliant new year’s resolution strategy from Kim Parks, the chamber’s membership coordinator. She said she likes to resolute to do something that she knows she’ll be able to do, for example: Eat more chocolate! I’m betting she can keep that resolution.
Before looking ahead, I thought I’d take a few minutes to reflect on some of the 2019 activities of the Englewood Chamber:
• Attendance to our chamber events totaled more than 4,000.
• Total views of videos on social media sites exceeded 45,000.
• We created a new “one-cost-for-all-businesses” chamber dues of just $297.
• The chamber’s website was visited more than 80,000 times.
• Once again, the chamber supported the July 4th Community Fireworks celebration with funding and advertising assistance.
• New members for 2019 exceeded 200, a record year.
• The Leadership Class of 2019 raised more than $35,000 for local charities.
• More than 6,000 people visited the chamber lobby and received information from the local businesses and organizations.
• The Englewood Community calendar (ThinkEnglewood.com) was viewed more than 11,000 times.
• The local Boys & Girls Club took delivery of a new van with funding assistance from the chamber.
• National Vietnam Veterans Day was celebrated along with Veterans Day and Wreaths Across America.
• The chamber assisted to provide the displaced employees of Taco Bell with a Thanksgiving Dinner.
• 2019 marked the year that the Chamber’s charitable donations to the community exceeded $100,000 since 2014.
• The online Chamber Member Directory was viewed 9,998 times.
• The chamber supported the Christmas on Dearborn celebration with funding and advertising assistance.
It was a busy year for the chamber under the leadership of board president Mary Smedley of Michael Saunders & Company. On Jan. 1, we turn the chamber leadership over to Jonathan Varner of Wampler Insurance and Financial Group. We are looking forward to another exciting year.
Community Guide
The ever popular Englewood Community Guide-Membership Directory will be released within the next 60 days. This publication serves two audiences. It is a popular resource to our vacationing guests as plan their Englewood vacation. It is also extremely useful to our year-round residents as they use it to consider options when buying products or services.
I’ve heard people refer to the Membership Director as their yellow pages. All Chamber members are listed in the directory, so joining the Chamber before the publication is printed is a good business decision. Advertising opportunities are also available. Please contact the Chamber office to learn more.
NOTE: Two premium advertising options have already been purchased. The back cover by Englewood Community Hospital and the inside back cover by Michael Saunders & Company. Please contact the Chamber for rates with an email to CommunityGuide@EnglewoodChamber.com
Biz@Noon
On Thursday, Dec. 19, we’ll be gathering for our final Biz@Noon Networking lunch of the year. This month’s venue is Farlow’s on the Water, 2080 S McCall Road, Englewood,. Reservations be made at EnglewoodChamber.com. NOTE: As of press time, there are only 10 remaining spots open.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or phone: 941-474-5511
