My family and I are eating at home more these days and I have been looking for some new recipes to try to change things up a bit.
Luckily, I have lots of great cookbooks to choose from here at the library. Here are a few that I have checked out recently to try something new.
"Taste of Home Meal Planning: Smart Meal Preps to Carry You Through the Week" by Taste of Home Publications.
This is a large book that helps you plan and save money by using leftovers for a completely new meal. There are more than 300 recipes that include monthly meal plans and a way to prep one day and have meals ready for the week.
I tried the Polish Casserole and it was a hit with the whole family. Penne noodles, Kielbasa, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese all baked together with some mustard, garlic, green onions and cream of mushroom soup – yum! I used an extra flavorful Amish Swiss cheese that made a big difference and gave it a bolder flavor. We had enough to eat for one meal and an extra pan to freeze and heat up in a few weeks.
I also tried the Turkey Lattice Pie from this book. This recipe consists of chunks of turkey, broccoli and cheddar cheese with a crescent roll crust and lattice on the top. It was very good the first time we ate it, this one did not hold up so well for reheating. There are many other economical and easy to plan meals in this book, check it out and try some for yourself.
"Illustrated Step-by-Step Baking: Classic and Inspiring Variations to Hone your Techniques" by Caroline Bretherton.
The size of this book is overwhelming, if you don’t use it to find a recipe you could always use it to lift weights. I spent a few nights just perusing all the delicious cakes, pies, biscuits and cookies trying to decide what to try. We made the White Chocolate and Macadamia Nut Cookies, and they were incredible.
The only downside to this recipe is how expensive macadamia nuts are $12 for a small can. They were made with dark baking chocolate, chunks of white chocolate and cocoa powder; these cookies did not last long. There are many other recipes in this book including some delicious buttermilk muffins and a simple key lime pie. Take a day off your diet and try making a special treat for yourself and your family.
"Simple Sous Vide" by Jason Logsdon.
I checked out this title for my husband, he loves to watch YouTube videos about cooking and ‘sous vide’ has become popular recently. If you are not familiar with "sous vide," it is a method of cooking meat sealed in a plastic bag in hot water. You can use a simple Ziploc bag, or you can get really fancy and buy your own vacuum sealing equipment. The meat is cooked slowly to temperature in the hot water and then taken out and seared (if needed) before serving.
This book is a great resource if you are just starting out and describes how to use the technique safely and what equipment you will need. We tried the Filet Mignon with Blue Cheese Sauce, and it was delicious. I believe this method of cooking made for a more tender piece of meat and searing it at the last minute kept it warm and gave it a nice crust. If you are looking for a new way to cook meat, we have this title and others about the "sous vide" method.
You can find these books or any other titles about cooking in our catalog at charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/. Please give us a call at 941-681-3736 if you have questions about how to put a book on hold.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.