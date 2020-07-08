It"s been steaming hot outside making it a good time to stay safe at home and enjoy some of our virtual programs.
Aundrea is putting on another "Fantasy Cooking" video this week with a "Lord of the Rings" theme. She is going to show you how to make "One Ring" sugar cookies (get it, my precious??), Potato Soup and Chai Tea. You can watch the video premiere on our Facebook page at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, or replay it anytime. The next program in this series has a "Hunger Games" theme.
Some other virtual programs being released this month include:
'Dungeons & Dragons' 101. Have you ever wondered what is "Dungeons & Dragons? The history, character building, or how to play? Join Ms. Sabrina and Ms. Liz in a two-part program as they explain the basics of D&D and how to get started with your own campaign.
Kids Drawing Class. Watch and learn as illustrator Michael White shows us how to create our own drawings along the theme of "Imagine Your Story." Michael is the illustrator of the children"s book The Library Dragon and many others.
Virtual Story Time. The theme for this week is "Princesses, Knights, & Dragons." You can dress up and play along!
Highwaymen Art. Learn how to make a painting like the Florida Highwaymen, Florida"s famous African-American landscape painters.
Kids Cooking Class. Join Chef Warren Caterson for a fun filled kids cooking class. The Chef demonstrates some basic cooking techniques and simple recipes that kids love.
Once Upon a Magic Show. A magic show by Evans Entertainment with a focus on comedy and building character.
Unicorn Silhouette Craft. Grab some construction paper, poster board and/or cardstock, some paint and a spare toothbrush and join Ms. Ashley to make this super cute unicorn silhouette craft.
John Storm's "World of Reptiles." Lizards, skunks and snakes, oh my! Witness the great, gaping mouth of a snapping turtle, and 16 feet of fantastic yellow python. John Storms serves up astounding facts along with his collection of fabulous reptiles.
DIY Dragon Eggs. Join Ms. Liz as she walks you through how to make your very own dragon egg using styrofoam eggs, flat metal thumbtacks, and glue.
Visit our calendar at charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/ or the library Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CCLibraries/ for times and an archive of all the virtual programs.
Check out ebooks, downloadable movies and audiobooks, magazines and newspapers and more. Just click on the "Online Resources" link on our home page to explore. We are here to help you out with any of our online resources or putting items on hold, just call us at 941-681-3736 from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. We can walk you through how to access services over the phone or put materials on hold for you to pick up with our contactless service.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation, just off State Road 776.
