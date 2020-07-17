Masks are on everyone’s mind these days, and are a frequent topic of chattiness as well as deep thought here at the Elsie Quirk Library in Englewood.
Because we are a public library, we are all about information and informed decision making. If you are confused about when, why, and where to wear a mask, we can help you access reliable information. If you are curious about the varying opinions on mask wearing, we can provide a broad scope of opinions.
Your Sarasota County library card gives you access to a number of health and wellness databases, as well as general media databases that house an array of both popular and academic articles. If you aren’t sure what a database is, or how to find the right one, or how to navigate them, we are here to help!.
You can come into Elsie Quirk and ask for assistance at our reference desk. You can go to the Sarasota County Libraries website and use our chat service. You can sign up for tech help by Zoom through our calendar of events. Or you can call us and we will will talk you through how to find the information you seek.
Because we are a quirky library, we also have been delighted by how masks and face coverings have become a fashion statement, a form of self expression, and an inspiration to learn new skills. From zombie scarf-style face coverings, to Wonder Woman face shields, to homemade masks sewn from clothing scraps, it’s great to see how people are meeting crisis with innovation, and even humor.
If you visit the library and have forgotten your mask, we have disposable masks for you to use — no zombies or superheroes are printed on them, but they are infused with the spirit of care and community.
For more information on library programs, services and resources, visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
