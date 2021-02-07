Welcome to February, the month of love!
Now that we survived a few days of “Florida Winter,” let us move on to what we love … tons of fun in the sun.
This week we are excited that Xpertech Auto Repair is hosting our Business Card Exchange on Wednesday, from 5-7 p.m.
It will be in an open-air venue with plenty of room to social distance. A great opportunity for members to come mix and mingle while enjoying snacks courtesy of Cape Haze Convenience Store along with a photo booth and support provided by Realtor Karin Dubbs-Re/Max Alliance Group, Rowley Insurance and Dana Park-American Business Brokers, and party decor courtesy of Venue to You.
Local favorite La Stanza will be hosting this month’s networking lunch on Wednesday, Feb. 17. Biz@Noon is a great opportunity for members to enjoy a delicious meal while learning about what other Chamber members offer.
We will be showing some love by giving away a week’s ad on our digital billboard to one lucky attendee. Seats are limited and registration is required at EnglewoodChamber.Com.
Our chamber board will be holding a strategic planning session during this month’s board meeting at Boca Royale Golf & Country Club. This allows the board to map out the year and set priorities to make 2021 a success for our membership.
We are busy putting the final touches on this year’s Community Guide. Every member is included in the directory that we distribute throughout the year to members, our community, and visitors. Not a member? Not a problem. Join today to guarantee your inclusion in this wonderful local resource.
Email me directly about joining and I will waive our one time $25 admin fee … my way of showing you some love!
Why join? Because we love our members and work hard to support and promote them. We offer a minimum of two networking events every month for members to get engaged and tell their message. We display our members business cards and brochures in our lobby and offer additional advertising opportunities.
We work hard behind the scenes to lobby for the best environment for our members to conduct business in both Charlotte & Sarasota County.
We are always happy to celebrate success and spread the love.
We were also thrilled to see that the Englewood Chamber had the second-coolest team in the local chamber world, according to the Englewood Sun. I thought about asking for a recount … but we know how cool we are and were happy to see that recognition in print. There are worse things than being “runner-up.”
Have I mentioned how much I love our chamber?
I also love chocolate and shoes, in case anyone asks.
Kim Parks is membership coordinator for the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce and may be reached at kim.parks@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511 or visit www.englewoodchamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.