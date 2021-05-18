ROTONDA WEST — On May 1, the Rotonda West Woman’s Club celebrated its 47th anniversary as a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs.
The General Federation of Women's Clubs was formed 131 years ago by Jane Cunningham Croly, a professional journalist who was refused admittance to a lecture given by author Charles Dickens because Jane was a woman. The message of “Love, Respect and Kindness for All” flows from GFWC founder Jane Cunningham Croly.
Dedicated to community service throughout the club’s 47 years, a primary focus has been education and scholarship within Charlotte County. Each year the Rotonda West Woman’s Club offers several College, Technical School and Continuing Education Scholarships at Lemon Bay High School and to members of the community.
During the club year, members broaden their own knowledge of the world by participating in one of six book clubs, chaired by Merrilee Warner.
During the 2020-2021 Club Year, Education and Libraries Committee Chairman Debra Sigismondo, a junior high school teacher in New York City for 40 years, researched and assembled Diversity and Kindness Library collections of over 50 titles designed to foster empathy, understanding and compassion in elementary school children.
Two identical collections were delivered to Myakka River Elementary School and Vineland Elementary School on April 26. During the second year of the project Debra and co-chairs including Norma Wood will continue fundraising for the Diversity and Kindness Libraries in order to add an additional 50 titles to each collection.
For information about Rotonda West Woman’s Club or to join, contact rwwcmembership@hotmail.com. You do not have to be a resident of Rotonda West to become a member.
