I’m guilty of sometimes assuming everyone is aware of the same things I’m aware of.
Case-in-point, I had someone recently ask me, “What is the Manasota Mystique?” My first reaction was one of astonishment as I thought to myself, “How could anyone, who lives in our community, not know about the Manasota Mystique?”
My inner intelligence than took over and I was reminded of several things. First, we live in a community where people come and go. On any given day, new people are permanently moving to our area or finding us for their first season. Second, our community is blessed with a large number of creative charitable people who are constantly creating and hosting fundraising events. And finally, not everyone pays attention to what the Englewood Chamber is doing.
So, here’s a brief introduction to the Manasota Mystique: On Saturday, approximately 250 people who are passionate about Englewood will gather at the Manasota Beach Club. We’ll be doing this for the eighth year in a row, since this is an annual event. Many in attendance have been to every one so far, and others will be attending for the first time. Everyone will be experience great food prepared by Farlow’s on the Water and the Lock ‘N Key. They’ll groove to the live band and take the opportunity to bid on a number auction items that have been supplied by scores of local businesses. And there’s much more.
The theme to this year’s event is “New York, New York: Manhattan Comes to the Manasota Mystqiue.” Attendees will arrive in a wide variety of attire that has a New City flare.
Those gathered will include a Who’s Who of Englewood along with a number of other community citizens who are just looking for a nice night out.
This yearly event would not be possible if not for the generous support of the following sponsors: Englewood Community Hospital, Innovative Marine Structures, Key Agency, Lightspeed Voice, Reflections in Gold, Arnold Insurance, Center for Sight, Ron Smith-State Farm Insurance, Englewood Glass & Mirror, Tonya Cher of Michael Saunders & Company, Rothco Signs & Designs, Phillips Landscape Contractors, Centennial Bank, Castle Air Cooling & Heating, Farr Law Firm, Erin Halstead of Michael Saunders & Company, Billy Kimberlin Roofing, Xpertech Auto Repair and The Windsor of Venice.
Through the years, the Manasota Mystique has distributed more than $95,000 to local charities. The benefactors of this year’s affair are Suncoast Humane Society, Englewood Innovation Center, Myakka River Elementary’s “Buddy Bench” programs, and two scholarships for Lemon Bay High School graduating seniors.
Back by popular demand is the Chance Drawing Vacation Give-A-Way. The holder of the winning ticket will enjoy a New York City vacation. The drawing will take place at approximately 9 p.m., although the winner doesn’t have to be present to win. The chance tickets are available (provided all 350 have not been distributed) up until 5 p.m. Thursday at www.ManasotaMystique.com. There is a suggested donation of $50.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.