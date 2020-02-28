It’s astounding the amount of unusual history our small area of Englewood has seen. For instance, it includes such world-famous names as Vanderbilt, Mote Marine, Dr. Eugenie Clark and Jacques Cousteau.
Those names all came together right here in our community.
John Foster Bass, Jr. of Chicago opened the Bass Biological Laboratory in 1931. It operated in Englewood until 1944. It was very successful but short-lived, due to Bass’ early death. The large compound housed Florida’s first full-time marine lab.
The lab was in existence only 13 years, but it left a lasting and impressive legacy. It was the inspiration for the Cape Haze Marine Lab in Placida, which in turn, evolved into the internationally famous Mote Marine Lab, now in Sarasota.
In 1951, the wealthy half-brothers, William and Alfred Vanderbilt, grandsons of the legendary railroad tycoon Cornelius Vanderbilt, made an enormous land purchase on the Cape Haze peninsula, which would eventually total more than 35,000 acres. Most of it became agricultural property and the huge, sprawling 2-V cattle ranch. They also started a classy upscale residential and beach development we know today as Cape Haze.
A brochure printed by the famous brothers, touting their new Cape Haze development, declared it as “a planned, protected community for vacation residences and retirement homes, substantial, distinguished and gracious.” However, many early residents of Cape Haze, although truly pleased with the area and their dealings with the Vanderbilts, remembered they didn’t get all they had been promised. The golf course only had nine holes. They never saw the pool, or a Holiday Inn, which was to be a convenience for visitors. There was never a laundromat, a yacht basin-marina, tennis courts or a cultural center.
Although their grandiose plans were never fully disclosed, the Vanderbilts said they hoped to create a scientific and cultural center to go along with their residential area.
The first step in their overall plan, however, was completed. In January, 1955 a research lab, called The Cape Haze Marine Laboratory was opened. It was established as a private nonprofit organization funded by the Vanderbilts, inspired by Englewood’s earlier Bass Lab. It was affiliated with the New England Institute for Medical Research in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
Dr. Eugenie Clark was named lab director. She was an ichthyologist, who at only 32 years of age had already made quite a name for herself.
A graduate of Hunter College with a doctorate from New York University, Clark had also been a Fulbright Scholar doing research work in Egypt. She had worked on projects sponsored by the Office of Naval Research and the Atomic Energy Commission. She also had been a research associate in the Department of Animal Behavior at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.
She was quite a catch for the new lab and would be credited with the lab’s great success.
Just like the Bass Lab, the new lab was described as a research station to identify, catalog Florida marine life and encourage the study of marine biological sciences.
And, like the Bass Lab, it would provide lab space and equipment for visiting scientists. The charge was $1 a day. There was an additional fee for gas if you borrowed one of the boats.
Alfred Vanderbilt’s 21-foot Chris Craft “Dancer” — named after the famous race horse he owned, “Native Dancer” — was available if you wanted to go out in the Gulf. A 16-foot boat for bay work was also available.
A cottage at the lab was rented to visitors for $2 a day, or accommodations could be found in Englewood for about $3.50 a day in summer, around $7 in the winter.
The lab grounds consisted of two wood-frame buildings. One provided work space and a library, the other was an aquarium/museum building which had tanks for housing live specimens. It had both running salt and fresh water, and was open to the public to view the collections. There was a storage building, a 65-foot dock, two large fish pens, also a land pool for specimens, and alligator and turtle pens. The lab also claimed it owned a typewriter and adding machine.
Besides being interested in supporting serious research the Vanderbilts evidently had in mind introducing the public to the newly emerging subject of marine biology. Future plans they talked about included a huge circular aquarium they said would take several years to build, and an outdoor theater that would seat several hundred people.
Much research on sharks was undertaken at the lab. Especially interesting was their studying of shark livers in connection with cancer research, since they said cancerous tumors were not found in sharks. Also Dr. Clark did some early research on red tide in connection with sharks.
The lab enjoyed terrific success. Many world-famous scientists visited, including Jacques Cousteau, who traveled the world and became famous for his nationally televised specials on underwater life.
The public came in large numbers. But the tiny lab quickly outgrew itself. The news the Intracoastal Waterway was coming through Lemon Bay made the lab look for a new location.
In 1960, the facility moved to Siesta Key, and Englewood lost its second marine lab. With the new move came new benefactors, the Mote family, and in 1967 the name Cape Haze Lab was changed to Mote Marine. These days, the leadership at Mote is busy planning for a huge new facility and public aquarium at Benderson Park near Interstate 75 that is likely to become a major attraction for Sarasota County.
Some people at the time thought the Vanderbilts' ideas were way over the top, but it turned out the Vanderbilts were right on target. Many of the Vanderbilt’s and Dr. Clark’s original plans and projections for marine research formed at the Cape Haze Lab would eventually take shape at Mote Marine, including public interaction.
