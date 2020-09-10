It may be time for some of you to prepare for the upcoming Medicare open enrollment period for 2021.
Open enrollment runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. During open enrollment, you can make changes to various aspects of your coverage such as switch from Original Medicare to Medicare Advantage, or the other way around. You can also switch from one Medicare Advantage plan to another, or from one Medicare Part D (prescription drug) plan to another.
If you didn’t enroll in a Medicare Part D plan when you were first eligible, you may do so during the general open enrollment, although a late enrollment penalty may apply. There are other changes you can make also, but all the paperwork and choices may start to get complicated and confusing if you try to navigate things on your own.
That's where local SHINE counselors come in handy.
SHINE, which stands for Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders, is a free program offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and your local Area Agency on Aging. Specially trained volunteers can assist you with your Medicare, Medicaid, and health insurance questions by providing one-on-one counseling and information.
SHINE services are free, unbiased, and confidential.
Please call the Elder Help Line to request assistance at 1-866-413-5337. They are also having some virtual programs that you can register for online. You can find the link to register for these sessions on the library calendar at //bit.ly/2Z1WV7X. For more information about SHINE and what their organization does, you can check out www.floridashine.org.
Blue Cross Blue Shield and United Health Care can also provide you with information about Medicare open enrollment during October and November. You may contact Pam Bayuk at Blue Cross Blue Shield at 941-416-1847 for more information about their offerings. A United Health Care representative can provide you with information about their sessions by calling Susan Ritter at 941-587-6343.
CHARLOTTE 2-1-1 SERVICE
I received a phone call the other day from a member of our community that was looking for information about low income senior housing. As a librarian, I sometimes pretend I know everything; but in reality I don’t — however, I do know how to look it up.
One of the resources I like to remind folks about is the Charlotte 2-1-1 program. Charlotte 2-1-1 provides telephone access to trained information and referral specialists, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year - providing the right information in the right way at the right time.
Charlotte County residents in Englewood, TTY users and other areas may dial 941-205-2161. Their online resource database contains over 600 health and human service providers, representing local services available throughout Charlotte County. They try to expedite the exchange of information between people in the community and service providers.
They can provide information about healthcare, employment, educational, legal, housing, mental health/addiction counseling, transportation needs, local government information, human services, non-profit and faith-based organizations, disaster relief resources, volunteer opportunities, and much more.
I was glad I was able to provide this caller with their information to get her pointed in the right direction. There is a lot of information out there and sometimes it helps just to have someone get you started on the most direct track.
Stay healthy and safe and give us a call at 941-681-3736 if you have any questions.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
