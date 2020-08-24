An organization's objective is to have its members take an interest in contributing to its success.
This applies to companies as well. When a business has employees who strive to do what they can to help with the company's success, good things will happen.
To say "good things happened" last week at the Englewood Chamber is an understatement.
Because of the actions and commitment of approximately 40 members, the chamber is now an even stronger organization, with more than 80 new members on the roll.
To put that number in perspective, it wasn't too many years ago that it would have taken an entire year to recruit that many new members. To accomplish this in just one day is truly amazing.
We'd like to give a huge shout out and thank you to four companies that collectively engaged their employees during this initiative: Keller William Realty Gold, Michael Saunders & Company, Paradise Exclusive Real Estate and Peacock Premier Properties.
We also had many members who received a considerable amount of exposure for their contribution to the effort: Arnold Insurance, Café 776, First International Title, Ivy's on Dearborn, Key Agency, Landy’s Restaurant, The Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass, Mark Knauf CPA, Monarch Direct, Murdock Stones, Photographic Images, Reliable Cabinet Designs, The Sandbar Tiki & Grille, Stevens the Florist South, Swirls N Curls, Tailored Inspections, Wampler Varner Insurance, WENG Radio, Wiseguys Barbershop, and Xpertech Auto Repair.
Thank you to everyone who participated.
VIRTUAL SUCCESS
In this spot a few weeks ago, I made reference to a COVID "silver lining" by mentioning our plans to include Mango Bistro as the venue for our August Networking Lunch. Under normal circumstances, the quaintness of Marie's and Ricardo's place would not accommodate the seating requirements of our monthly lunches. However, by making the lunch a drive-thru, our recent virtual luncheon was a huge hit. Not only were our members treated to an excellent lunch, but the networking video messages are continuously available on the Chamber Facebook page. I encourage everyone to check them out.
LUNCH & LEARN
Thursday, Lunch & Learn, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Chamber's Community Room, 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Seating is limited, so early registration is encouraged online. This event is free to participants because of the sponsorship of the Sun Coast Inn.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
