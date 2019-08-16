As the first week of the school year comes to a close, we recall some early Englewood residents who remembered school days, even their school lunches.
Isabelle Johanson Hanlon
The Johanson family lived on Manasota Key. They built a homestead in 1907 which they named The Hermitage. Isabelle said, “I attended the Harvard Street School. Going to school was a big adventure,” said Mrs. Hanlon, “my sister Ruth and I would row across the bay with Papa every morning. Lots of fish would always jump in the boat." The early school would have been on what is now Old Englewood Road and Harvard Street. It burned in 1921.
L.A. Ainger
“I started school in 1921. The school was about where Tiffany Square is today. It was called the Vineland School. I was 6 years old. The Goff family had built it.
"I would say there were 20 or 30 kids there, all ages.
“We walked to school. It wasn’t far for us from Ainger Creek where our homestead was, maybe a little more than a mile. The school didn’t even have a few extra books; if you wanted a book to read, well, a neighbor or somebody would have to give it to you and you was real careful with them. You didn’t dogear 'em or throw 'em around. You read 'em and then they was passed on to someone else.
“You took your lunch in a tin — actually a Jewel lard can with a lid. There were a lot of wild guava trees here, we had them all over our place. We always had a lot of homemade bread — so, I would have some bread and jelly in my school lunch for one thing. You done a lot of hunting back then, even rabbits or quail — all that Momma would cook and put some in our lunches. We had hogs and dad would butcher a hog every now and then, so we would also have some strips of bacon or slices of ham in our lunch. Wax paper has been around a long time. Best I can remember my lunch was all wrapped in wax paper."
Rose Tate-Kyle
“I was 8 years old when we moved here in 1934. There were 150 people in town. I attended the old Englewood Elementary School and we had an hour for lunch back then. I had a 20-minute walk home from grade school every day for lunch and Mamma would have a fried potato sandwich waiting. It was great! Thick sliced, the size of the whole potato, cooked slowly and browned on each side just perfect.
“After elementary school in Englewood, I went to the the nearest high school, which was in Nokomis. My class had seven kids in it and I was the only one from Englewood. Of course a lot of the boys were away in the war. I graduated in 1942. Not too many kids finished high school in those days around here. A 12-year diploma here was as good as a year or two of higher education."
Larry Evans
Talking about the 1930s, Larry Evans said: “Times were a little lean back then, but we never went hungry. I took a lot of quail and fish sandwiches to school as a kid."
Karin Hislop Hartline
Karin Hislop Hartline, talked about her experiences in the 1930s: “I spent half of each year in Lakewood, Ohio, where everyone wore shoes. But as a first-grade student in Englewood, my friend, Philip Springer, who was my neighbor, and I were the only ones in the first three grades who had shoes. In the winter, the children here wore socks and galoshes.
“Many kids rode the school bus from as far away as Boca Grande. There was no bridge then, so very early, sometimes in the dark, the parents would row the children across the water and deposit them on the shore in Placida. Then they would wait in the dark for the bus.
“We lived in a cottage owned by the Cross family and they had a lot of guava trees and when they gave us guavas my mother made guava jelly. When I started school and took my lunch it was usually guava jelly sandwiches or tomato sandwiches."
Oz Davids
Oz Davids recalled the 1940s: “We went to Englewood Elementary through the sixth grade. For seventh, we had to go to Nokomis. I’ll never forget at the end of the sixth year we found out when we went to Nokomis we had to wear shoes. We were really upset. We hardy ever wore shoes to school when we were in Englewood. I think about in now and it’s almost unbelievable — but you know that was the way life was like in Englewood in the late 1940s.”
Robert Wulfing
“In the 1960s, a guy named Blitch owned a shoe store on Dearborn Street. Teachers were told if kids came to school without shoes, send them over to Blitch’s shoes. William Vanderbilt paid the bills. Sometimes, I was told, the bill would be $300.”
