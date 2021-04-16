National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, April 24.
This is a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs. The last Take-Back Day in 2019 brought in more than 900,000 pounds of unused or expired prescription medication. This brings the total amount of prescription drugs collected by DEA since the fall of 2010 to almost 11 million pounds.
Spring is here, and you don’t need to wait for a community “take-back” day to get rid of all your expired or unused medicines safely. You can bring them to a Charlotte County Sheriff’s district office or the administrative building in Punta Gorda during open hours (note: Not these are open on Saturday, April 24).
Walgreens at 2940 S. McCall Road, Englewood, is one of the places that accepts medication all year. They are open during normal pharmacy hours that day.
Also, the Punta Gorda Public Safety Complex at 1410 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda accepts medication all year and is open for National Take Back Day.
For more information on how to help keep your community drug-free, you can check out the Englewood Community Coalition website ccenglewood.com or the Drug Free Charlotte County website, www.drugfreecharlottecounty.org.
Book Club
Our Socially Distanced Book Club is meeting outside the north entrance of the library at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The book this month is “We Were the Lucky Ones” by Georgia Hunter. It is the spring of 1939 and three generations of the Kurc family are doing their best to live normal lives, even as the threat of war grows closer. The talk around the family Seder table is of babies and romance, not of the increasing hardships threatening Jews in their hometown of Radom, Poland. But soon the atrocities overtaking Europe will become inescapable and the Kurcs will be spread out to the far corners of the world, each desperately trying to find his or her own path to safety. Come join us for a discussion about this book and whatever else you might be reading this month. Attendees are responsible for obtaining their own copy of the book discussion selection.
Stay safe and read a good book this week.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off of State Road 776.
