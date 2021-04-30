Looking for a good book to read?
The Charlotte County Library System has a book recommendation service called SelectReads. The basic premise of this service is to add a new and convenient way of putting people together with the books they love.
The service can be completely customized to provide you with personalized newsletters or notifications about new publications. The service provides several different ways to find your next favorite book.
The Author Check service allows you to track your favorite author, discover other authors your library has in stock, keep track of all the books in a series, see which titles are available in a book series, and receive an automatic email notification with this information.
In the Author Spotlight section of the website, we highlight authors by age group and genre. You can browse by genre or subject group that include fiction, nonfiction, top picks, teens and more.
The New Book Alerts link is a free service that lists the newest titles purchased by your library. You can choose to receive these alerts by email or RSS feeds. If you happen upon a new title that you are want to read, you can click "check catalog" to place a hold on the item immediately. You can tailor your alert to be as specific or as broad as you want.
Categories include all fiction, top choices, all nonfiction, all multi-media and more.
You can also get more specific within these categories to get just a list of all the new cookbooks recently added to the collection or limit it to the new mystery books available. These alerts not only apply to books but also to audio books, DVDs and music CDs. Sign up for the alerts for the newest DVDs added to the collection and you can click directly through to put a hold on the new movies and be the first on the list.
There is also a section called My SelectReads that allows you to create a personalized newsletter with recommendations just for you. This newsletter is like having your own personal librarian sending you updates about new titles on subjects you have selected for yourself. It is as simple as choosing the topics that you are interested in and inputting your email address. The service generates a weekly bulletin with book recommendations created especially for you – it’s that simple.
Try the SelectReads service today by going to the library website, www.charlottecountyfl.gov/departments/community-services/libraries-history/ and select Online Library Resources on the right side of the page.
The SelectReads links are located under Reader’s Advisory at the top of the page. You can also find it by going to our catalog page at charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net and click on the SelectReads button at the bottom of the page.
Another popular service I use is called Good Reads, www.goodreads.com. This site tracks the books you read and authors often interact with users on the site. And don’t forget, you can always get your reading recommendations the old-fashioned way, just stop in and talk to any of our knowledgeable staff.
Mother's Day Hymn Sing
Charlie Hicks asked me to get the word out about a fundraiser for the Lemon Bay Historical Society. They are having a "Hymn Sing" at 6 p.m. Mother's Day, May 9, at the Englewood Methodist Church Sanctuary, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. Pastor Don and Mary will lead the sing-along. Any donations received benefit the Lemon Bay Historical Society. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776 in Englewood.
