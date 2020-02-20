We received some exciting new equipment at Elsie Quirk Library this week.
Part of the Sarasota County Library System’s mission statement is “to offer equal access to information” and we continually strive to find new ways to fulfill that promise.
Part of offering equal access to information involves making sure that one and all feel welcome in the library, projecting the deeply held principle that libraries are for everyone; endeavoring to insure that not only is the door open to everyone, but that everyone who walks through the door feels that this is their library, that they belong.
Another part of offering equal access is providing practical resources and tools that remove obstacles to access. Which brings me back to the exciting new equipment.
The Elsie Quirk Library now has three innovative devices that help patrons with vision impairments to access reading material. These devices allow patrons to either greatly magnify text, or to convert text into audio. The background of the magnified text can also be changed in a number of ways to meet individual needs; and the audio conversion includes a multitude of languages so that a written document in, for example, German can be scanned and read back in German.
Library staff are happy to assist patrons with this very user-friendly technology.
While this technology is new to the library, the effort to provide information in innovative and inclusive ways is not. If there’s a way we can help you better access the information that you seek, please let us know.
This week’s events:
FRIDAY
Tech Time: One-on-One Help 10 a.m.-noon. A tech volunteer and a librarian will be available for help with e-books, computer basics, or questions about your electronic devices. Reserve a 30-minute session by calling 941-861-1207 or by signing up at the Reference Desk.
Spanish Study Group 10:15 a.m.
Basic Conversational Spanish Class 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Beginner’s class, for developing basic communication skills.
Spanish Reading Goup 3-4:30 p.m. Reading is at the beginning-intermediate level.
SATURDAY
Flood Mitigation Aid and Workshop 10:15 a.m.-Noon
MONDAY
Forty Carrots Partners in Play 10:15 a.m. or 11:45 a.m. For children, up to age 5 with a parent or caregiver. A free class for you and your child to enjoy together. Experience new educational activities, join in circle-time fun, meet other families and receive valuable parenting and child development information. Attendance is limited to 12 families per session.
Great Decisions Discussion Group 10:15 a.m.-noon. The program highlights eight of the most thought-provoking foreign policy challenges facing Americans each year.
Monday Night Movies 5 p.m. This week’s movie is a wacky British comedy that, despite its low budget, was nominated for several Oscars.
English for Spanish Speakers – Gratis Clase de Ingles para Hispanohablantes 5:30-7 p.m. For Spanish speakers, who want to improve their skills in speaking and understanding English, with emphasis on correct pronunciation. Students must be able to speak some basic English.
TUESDAY
Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 10 a.m.-noon. Free answers to landscaping questions. Made possible through a partnership with UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County.
Decline of the Middle Class, 10:15-11:15 a.m. The changing of America’s economic future and the impact of these changes on the middle class.
Englewood Camera Club, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Night Photography, 3:45-4:45 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
French Conversation Group, 10 a.m.-noon. All are welcome. Bienvenue à tous.
Englewood Genealogical Society, 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Florida Medicare 101 Educational Workshop, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Family Story Time,10:30 a.m. For ages 0-5. Interact and participate with your child in a variety of early literacy activities that include music, stories, movement, crafts and school readiness activities.
Asian Philosophies: India and China, 10:30 a.m.-noon
Quirky Knitters, 1-3 p.m. All are welcome to knit and chat.
Baila Miller – The Iliad and the Odyssey, 2-3 p.m. Baila Miller's fine arts programs are high quality multimedia presentations that explore the role of art, architecture, cinema and photography as well as orchestral and operatic influences in the development of modern culture. Sponsored by the Friends of Elsie Quirk Library.
