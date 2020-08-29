Here at the Elsie Quirk Library, we are pleased to introduce a new member of our staff.
George Barnhouse has come all the way from Indiana to join us as a Youth Librarian. George graduated from library school in the spring, and we are honored to be a part of his launch into the raucous world of librarianship.
George is originally from North Carolina, is passionate about crocheting, has a wonderful smile behind his mask, and is looking forward to being a part of the Englewood community.
Speaking of youth, as students head back to school, we want to let families know that while our library services are still limited due to public health measures, we have a number of ways of offering educational enrichment and support. We encourage students and parents to ask about our digital resources, to-go programs and learning resources, and to let us know how we can help.
September is not only back-to-school, but is also Wellness Month at Elsie Quirk. We invite you to peruse our wellness-related displays, take home a wellness to-go bag (while supplies last), and enjoy the meditative, peaceful, inspiring atmosphere of the library.
Many of us these days are sharply focused on seeking credible health information, strategies for stress relief, ways to strengthen our constitution, and other means of building wellness — and your library is here to help.
A number of health and wellness databases can be accessed through the Sarasota County Libraries website; current articles from a wide range of magazines are available via Flipster using your Sarasota County library card. And, of course, our floating collection has a wealth of books and DVDs covering health and wellness issues, from tai chi to diabetic cookbooks, from heart health to the healing power of music, from pharmaceuticals to aromatherapy.
Naturally, if you’re looking for a little literary therapy, we are happy to advise you on titles you might like to try, or to help you get hold of that book you always meant to read.
For more information on library programs, services and resources, visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
