The calendar says we’re about six weeks away from the new year. A number of us will perform the annual ritual of making our personal New Year’s resolutions.
While those resolutions often do not become permanent habits, I feel there is some value in thinking of ways to improve our situation. In preparation for the new year, many businesses are thinking about ways they can improve. The chamber wants to help with that process.
On Thursday, Dec. 12, we’re hosting a workshop called “Re-Focus 2020.” Attendees of the event will leave with a better understanding of the Chamber resources available to help them improve their business during the upcoming year. The workshop will take place in the Chamber Community Room. The event is free to attend, but registration will be required as space is limited. Further details to come.
Saluting veterans
Congratulations to the Englewood Board of Realtors and the American Legion Post 113 on staging a successful Veterans Day celebration. Event sponsors included Farlow’s on the Water, Key Agency and Michael Saunders & Company. I do not know what the final attendance figures were, but it had to be in the hundreds. A big Thank You to chamber president Mary Smedley for facilitating the chamber’s involvement.
Networking
Tomorrow is our November Business Card Exchange After-Hours Networking event. The venue is The Englewood Bank and Trust, 1111 S. McCall Road, and the party begins at 5 p.m. The Lighthouse Grill is catering this affair. Please consider bringing a door prize to promote your business.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com.
