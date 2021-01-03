If you have not heard, we have officially begun 2021 and being an optimist, at least most days, I see a bright future for not only the Chamber but also our community.
One of the chamber’s main jobs is to help our members make connections to increase business. We do that by hosting a minimum of two monthly networking events.
Our first for January will be our business card exchange on the second Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Xpertech Auto Repair, 101 N McCall Road, Englewood. There will be food and drinks and a photo booth in an open-air venue.
The following week, Isabella’s Bistro, 6800 Placida Road, Unit 1A, will host the Chamber’s Biz@Noon luncheon. This month’s event will be a drive-thru-style with virtual networking on Facebook. Registration is open for that now online at EnglewoodChamber.Com.
The chamber is busy working toward our Annual Awards Banquet later this month at The Hills in Rotonda. Who does not want to kick of the new year with a shiny trophy on their desk? All nominations have been submitted, and now our selection committee has a big task. The applications will be reviewed and scored by a panel of five chamber members.
The awards selection team does not include any chamber board members, nor anyone from a business that has been nominated. The nominated businesses will be scored on criteria such as chamber involvement, contributions to improving our community, both with their time and other resources, and the participation with community activities.
I can officially congratulate Mark Patterson. His photo of Englewood Beach had the most votes in our photo contest, thereby winning the honor of being on the cover of our upcoming Community Guide! It will also be featured as the background on our All-Star banners that will be displayed at our events and at the chamber.
We had more than 100 submissions that showcased the beauty of Englewood. Thank you to everyone that took time to send photos for consideration in our annual photo contest. We will also feature a few of the photos in the content of our Community Guide.
Are you or someone you know looking for a new job? One resource you need to check is the Chamber’s job search page on our website. EnglewoodJobSearch.Com has openings from members and non-members. It is a free resource we offer to help make community connections.
If you are a business owner thinking about your marketing this year and how to better get your message out there … I highly encourage you to join the chamber. It is an affordable way to market yourself among business-minded, community concerned colleagues.
Membership has many benefits and quite frankly, we are a lot of fun, if I do say so myself.
Sure, you could argue that all chambers are similar … to a point, that is true. We all strive to help local businesses survive and thrive, but I tend to think the Englewood Chamber is a little more unique … just like our community.
Not a member? Join and you will see the difference. For example, the Englewood Chamber has a digital billboard to spotlight our members and what we do. No other chamber in our area can say that. Am I proud of that sign? You bet your bottom dollar.
The Englewood Chamber … seriously fun business!
Kim Parks is interim executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce.
