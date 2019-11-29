The 1950s era arrived in Englewood with a bang. It really was the “Nifty Fifties” for the town. New people came bringing new ideas, different types of businesses opened and some long-overdue, very welcome, amenities became available.
In April of 1950, a census of our area was conducted. It included Manasota Key and Placida. The population figure was 1,206.
Nothing in the ‘50s was more exciting than the arrival of the Vanderbilt Brothers, who would have an enormous impact on Englewood.
Here are a few of the exciting happenings Englewoodites experienced in the 1950s.
1951: Famous Vanderbilt families arrive
In 1951, the wealthy half-brothers, William and Alfred Vanderbilt, grandsons of the legendary Cornelius Vanderbilt, made an enormous land purchase on the Cape Haze peninsula. It would eventually total more than 35,000 acres. Most of it became agricultural property and a huge sprawling cattle ranch named “The 2-V.” The Vanderbilts also started a classy upscale residential and beach development we know today as Cape Haze. Much of the ranch land, years later, would become Rotonda.
1952: Dozens of telephones
In 1950, there were virtually no phones in Englewood, but by December 1952 the small fishing village could brag it had 62 telephones.
1954: Play Ball!
The Lions Club of Englewood organized the area’s first Little League Baseball.
1955: Town’s first newspaper
In September 1955, Vol. 1, No. 1 of the Englewood Herald was published. Only 28 days later, the editor said 540 issues were being sold weekly for 10 cents a copy.
1955: Cape Haze Lab opens
A marine research lab opened called the Cape Haze Lab. It was a private, nonprofit organization funded by the Vanderbilts with Dr. Eugenie Clark as lab director. Much research on sharks was undertaken by Dr. Clark who in later years would become world renown as “The Shark Lady.”
The lab enjoyed terrific success. Many world famous scientists visited including Jacques Cousteau. Locals were also welcome to visit.
1955: Headline says, ‘Venice accepts invitation’
A newly formed sailing program for youngsters in Englewood, the Pram Fleet Kids, announced its first planned regatta in Lemon Bay. The Venice Pram Fleet had been invited to participate. It was thought they might not accept because they were a much more experienced group. However, after the very popular event, which just about the whole town watched, the scores were tallied up and Venice had a win but only by two points. The Englewood Pram Kids, all 15 of them, half girls, half boys, were ecstatic and they had the admiration of the whole town.
1957: Dentist arrives
More health care arrived when the town got it’s first dentist, Dr. John Flower. Securing a dentist had been a project of the Chamber of Commerce. For 10 years, Dr. Flower — who still lives locally — was the only dentist in Englewood. Since the town was any thing but wealthy, he said, he got paid in a lot of fresh fish and coconut cream pies.
1955: X-ray unit arrives
By 1955, the town started seeing some professional health care arrive. L.A. Ainger, who was chairman of the drive, offered his store, the Ainger Market, to the Charlotte County Health Department for their proposal to give free chest X-rays for tuberculosis for town residents of both counties. This was a first for Englewood. Ainger said many residents were a tad skeptical about the tests, as they had never had them before. Some voiced their concerns about having to take their clothes off in a grocery store. So the Charlotte County Health Department quickly ran an ad along with Ainger in the town’s new newspaper, assuring everyone the reports would be confidential, the tests were painless — and no undressing was necessary.
1957: New bank in town
In the late 1920s, as the Florida Land Boom ended, and the stock market crashed, Englewood experienced a banking calamity. Mr. Silkey, the cashier for the brand new bank, high-tailed it out of town in the middle of the night with all the bank funds. It was not till 1957 that Englewood saw another bank open. No longer would all the wives of local merchants have to car-pool it up to Venice every Friday to take care of banking needs.
• • •
Some of the other new arrivals to the town in the 1950s were a five-and-dime store, a Western Union and a shell shop. The Lemon Bay Garden Club was formed, the fire department acquired an ambulance free of charge, and a second church structure was constructed, Community Presbyterian Church.
Looking back to this era, we can now see how suddenly and quickly the infrastructure of Englewood started changing.
Soon to arrive would be home delivery of the mail, two libraries and the Lemon Bay School which would grow into Lemon Bay High School.
In 1960, the U.S. Census Bureau showed Englewood as having 2,864 persons. In 10 years, the area had increased by 1,658 residents — more than doubling in size.
